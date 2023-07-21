6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, July 21

Business

Kahler worker protest over PTO hours was not approved by union

The unsanctioned protest violates the collective bargaining agreement between Kahler's parent company and the union, Unite Here Local 17.

Kahler Grand Hotel Protest
Protesters demonstrate at Peace Plaza during Thursdays Downtown in Rochester Thursday, July 20, 2023, in support of Kahler Grand Hotel employees over what they say was a change to their paid time off that led to their balances being cut.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 12:08 PM

ROCHESTER — A street protest of an employee benefits policy at the Kahler Grand Hotel and related properties had the markings of a union-organized event.

However, the sign-toting workers were not there at the direction or under the authorization of their local union, which represents 150 to 200 Kahler employees in Rochester. Some of the protesters were not even believed to be Kahler employees.

The protest took place around the downtown Kahler hotel during the weekly Thursdays Downtown street fair.

“I want to be clear that it was a worker action. They are obviously protected by federal law and able to do their own actions, but it was not authorized by their local union, which is Unite Here Local 17,” Local 17 President Christa Sarrack said.

Protesters said they were upset that Kahler Hospitality Group and its management firm, Kinseth Hospitality Co., deleted hundreds, possibly thousands, of earned employee paid time off (PTO) hours. Protesters claimed that the Kahler/Kinseth management team performed an audit of employee PTO hours and then deleted hours without notifying the workers.

Jeff Kiger

Sarrack explained that there is a grievance and arbitration procedure under the labor contract with Kahler Hospitality to address worker disputes such as this one, and that the unsanctioned protest violated the collective bargaining agreement between the union and the hotel group.

Kahler Hospitality offered a rare public statement in response to the protest.

“While it's generally the company policy not to comment on union matters, we do feel it's necessary in this situation to make a statement … Kahler and Kinseth Hospitality Group have followed the language in the contract and a miscommunication between both sides is amicably being discussed. Both sides continue to work together to maintain a positive relationship and that is directly from Javon D. Bea, board representative, and myself,” stated Kahler general Manager Linda Dragt.

Javon D. Bea is the son of Javon R. Bea, a Wisconsin hospital executive who lives in Oronoco. T he elder Javon R. Bea led the $230 million purchase of the four Rochester Kahler hotels in 2013. Javon D. Bea is also the president of Red Pine Capital Management.

The current Kahler labor contract took effect earlier this year. The previous three-year contract concluded at the end of 2021.

It took almost four years of contentious talks between management and the union to agree on the 2019-2021 contract . After the previous contract expired on Feb. 28, 2015, the Kahler employees worked for 46 months without an approved contract.

As part of those negotiations, t he union filed several complaints against KHG with the National Labor Relations Board. In one ruling, the NRLB found that the hotels had inappropriately changed salaries in 2016 and owed many employees back pay.

Sarrack said Kahler did offer a settlement of the back pay in 2022, but the workers turned it down. The back pay issue has been before the NLRB awaiting judgment for about a year.

Kahler Grand Hotel Protest
Protesters demonstrate at Peace Plaza during Thursdays Downtown in Rochester Thursday, July 20, 2023, in support of Kahler Grand Hotel employees over what they say was a change to their paid time off that led to their balances being cut.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Kahler Grand Hotel Protest
Jonas McCluggage takes part in a protest at Peace Plaza during Thursdays Downtown in Rochester on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in support of Kahler Grand Hotel employees over what they say was a change to their paid time off that led to their balances being cut.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
