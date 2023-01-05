Kasson native is ‘combing over’ the Rochester area with her mobile hair salon

ROCHESTER — Loyalty and consistency are traits many people desire when it comes to getting their hair cut.

With 19 years of experience, hair stylist Erin Mikkalson brings the consistency for her clients. Now she brings the service to her loyal customers, literally.

After years at the local Sport Clips chain salon, Mikkalson ventured out with her own mobile salon, Comb Over, in 2021. Now after 14 months of operation, she is grateful she jumped into business for herself.

“You’re certainly taking a leap of faith with something like this. I worked at Sport Clips forever, and I was just basically sick of working for someone else,” said Mikkalson about going out on her own. “Guys love it because there really is convenience when you can literally pull up right outside the door.”

The Comb Over Men's Mobile Salon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The start up of Comb Over came to Mikkalson after connecting with a woman from Redwood Falls, Minnesota, who started her own mobile salon a few years before Mikkalson's adventure. The conversations convinced Mikkalson the costs of going out on the road rather than finding a spot to lease would be cheaper.

“It's certainly more cost effective, and it's just more convenient for people," Mikkalson said. "You're in here and in your chair, it's just a fun atmosphere for people to come into, you can turn the football game on, you can do more of what you want to have than in Sport Clips.”

Being mobile with Comb Over has brought Mikkalson’s business to three spots consistently. Fleet Farm on the south end of Rochester, the parking lot of the former Shopko in Kasson and the park and ride in Pine Island.

While Mikkalson rotates between these spots each week, she hopes to try out new locations like the back lot to Roasted Bliss' first location off Broadway to draw walk-in clients. For her loyal clientele, the rotation between old and new locations is a minor inconvenience to getting the best cuts they can from Mikkalson.

Owner Erin Mikkalson gives Jeremy Miller a hair cut on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at The Comb Over Men's Mobile Salon in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“I got two or three bad haircuts at Sport Clips after Erin left and when I found out she was ready to fire up this mobile salon, I was all in,” said Jeremy Miller, a client of Mikkalson's dating back to her Sport Clips days. “I try to stick to getting cuts when she's in Rochester, but I have definitely driven to Pine Island when I needed a haircut. For me, it's just wanting and knowing that I'm paying for a good haircut and I’ll always have that with Erin.”

Mikkalson’s goals for growth for the New Year begin with a second hairstylist, who was a former coworker at Sport Clips, joining her. Beyond that, she hopes to find a space on the north side of Rocehster that will let her camp out and provide haircuts to new and current clients.

People can book appointments on The Comb Over website, thecombover.glossgenius.com , and keep up to date on where Mikkalson will park each week with Comb Over's Facebook page.

