Kasson's Kelly Johnson taking her online business live and in-person

KASSON — Kelly Johnson is going the other way.

In a world full of online shopping and closing storefronts, Johnson is taking her online business and adding a very in-person option for customers. Sometime in mid-April, Johnson's General Store – an online store she's had for four years where she sells home goods made by Amish and Midwest suppliers – will get a brick-and-mortar storefront in downtown Kasson.

"I've always wanted to be a shopkeeper," Johnson said. "It's my calling."

Johnson said she comes from a mail-order background, having worked for a publishing company that fulfilled orders through a website. But she was eager to build a business that was her own. That's when she started the online version of her store.

Looking for items to buy wholesale, she made connections with several Amish craftsmen who made items ranging from baskets and quilts to aprons and cutting boards, specialty chocolates and more. All the suppliers, Johnson said, come from the Midwest, and she's worked to develop a relationship with her creators.

"The Amish families I work with, they have become as close as my own family," Johnson said, referring to the wife of the craftsman who does leather work for her as her soul sister. "It's been a wonderful relationship."

But Johnson said as she was getting ready to retire from the publishing business, she felt a pull toward the storefront – specifically the one at 211W. Main Street in Kasson – and a desire to open an in-person shop.

"For me, it's about the customers," Johnson said. "I want them to have a unique experience when they walk through my door."

Johnson reached out to a friend in town to ask who owned the building, and got the name of an LLC in reply. So, she tracked down the owner and asked, should the space ever become available, that she be contacted.

Sure enough, a few months back the owner called and said the space – which had been home to a hair and nail salon for many years – was going to be available the first week of March.

"I hadn't asked about the rent, but when I did I was surprised," Johnson said. "I told her it might be too high, but she said she'd work with me."

When Johnson finally got to look over the space, she realized it was too big for her original plans.

"I needed to widen my dream and make it bigger," Johnson said.

That meant abandoning the initial idea of only selling items from Minnesota and the surrounding area. While the website will retain that model – "You don't fix what's not broken," she said – the in-person store will sell items from around the world.

"I have items from Paris, and items from Italy," Johnson said. "I have these vendors from India."

That, she said, is a unique story. The items are dolls made by women who have fled from Afghanistan to India. The women collect fabric scraps from a factory then use the scraps to make fabric dolls.

"I love that," Johnson said. "That's something I can get behind."

There's some more work to be done: setting up shelves, entering products into her point-of-sale system, bar-coding items, and getting the windows finished with her company name and logo. But soon she'll run the business she feels she was always meant to run.

What was the old waiting area of the salon, Johnson said, will offer drinks and snacks for sale, and places to sit for shoppers who need a break while a spouse or friend keeps shopping. The old hair-cutting stations will be part of the display space in the store.

And she'll run her mail-order business in the back, freeing up the space the online business currently takes up in her home.

With such an international flavor, plus the items with the Midwest connection, it could be easy to see her store in Rochester or even a chic neighborhood in the Twin Cities. But Johnson said Kasson was always the choice.

After all, she lives in the Dodge County community. She was born and raised there.

And she's looking forward to being a business that complements other businesses – antique stores and home goods stores in Kasson, plus businesses down the road in Mantorville like the Chocolate Shoppe and more antique stores.

Now, her business will be part of that mix that makes the cities a great shopping destination.

"I always knew it would be here in this town," Johnson said. "This is where I'm supposed to be, and this is where my customers will come."