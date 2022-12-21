SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business
|
Kasson’s newest restaurant brings sushi bar to the community

After a longtime vacancy with the closing of Buffet King, a new Asian cuisine restaurant has moved into the space adding a sushi bar to the Kasson dining scene.

IMG_1399.jpg
May Zhong, left, and Emily Yang, right, are excited to bring new Asian cuisine options to Kasson and are hopeful for a successful first year of business in 2023. They are pictured Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
December 21, 2022 09:00 AM
KASSON — The former Buffet King in downtown Kasson has new tenants that are keeping the Asian cuisine alive in town.

Haku Asian, owned by May Zhong and managed by her niece Emily Yang, is keeping the Asian cuisine option alive in Kasson while adding their own new taste to it with a sushi bar that is set to open in the new year.

“We need one more part for the sushi bar and we hope to have that open the week of Jan. 1,” said Zhong. “We hope to draw in even more customers with the sushi bar than we already have had from opening up this weekend.”

IMG_1402.jpg
Several customers dine-in for a weekday lunch at Haku Asian in Kasson on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

“Customers are asking about the sushi bar and some of them wonder if it will be more like a hibachi grill. It won’t be because they won’t get to see the sushi made right in front of them,” said Yang.

The sushi bar is expected to be the main attraction of Haku Asian and what sets it apart from the former Buffet King. When it does open, there will be three consistent options of sushi on the menu; vegetable, raw fish and cook roll, with up to 14 rotating house specials every other week.

Yang moved from Philadelphia to help her aunt operate her new restaurant. The change from working in the big city restaurant scene to a small town vibe has been an adjustment for Yang, but she enjoys working alongside her family, despite the cold.

“This is a big difference compared to Philadelphia, it’s very cold all the time with a lot of snowstorms. Everyone in my family likes to be living near each other and not far away across the country. I’m just glad to be here helping my aunt out,” said Yang.

In addition to the large selection of sushi on the menu, Haku Asian offers fried rice, lo mein, meat and shrimp entrees. Haku Asian, located at 25 W. Main St. in Kasson, is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday each week.

IMG_1409.jpg
The former Buffet King in downtown Kasson is now Haku Asian with a sushi bar to draw in customers on a frigid Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
