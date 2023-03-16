Kasson’s newest restaurant, Tammy’s Place, is the talk of the town

KASSON — Tammy Dee has had two of the busiest weeks of her life dating back to March 1, but these two weeks have been some of the best thanks to the nonstop business at her new restaurant in Kasson, Tammy’s Place.

Dee shared her plans to open a restaurant of her own in November following her five-year stint as the general manager at Tilly’s in Oronoco. Dee is thrilled to see how popular Tammy’s has become in Kasson in such a short time frame.

“It's been very busy, very crazy, and very tiring, but also fun,” Dee said. “We were exhausted after the first weekend was busy and most days have had a wait time for tables at the busiest times of day. Even with that each day, 99% of the feedback we’ve received has been very positive.”

The popularity of Tammy’s opening has caused the kitchen to run out of food by the end of each weekend. This has led to Dee making the decision to have Tammy’s closed on Mondays for the foreseeable future to allow time for food inventory to restock and employees to have a day rest for the next week.

Tammy’s is now the third restaurant on Kasson’s Main Street and the opening has provided locals with another option for them to meet up for lunch, dinner, or drinks to catch up with friends and family.

Marty Ulrich, a Kasson resident, was a regular at Tilly’s while Dee was in charge and bartending with her employees. He is thrilled to have a shorter drive to Dee’s new establishment and an easier meeting point with friends.

“The atmosphere here has such a great vibe to it,” said Ulrich. “It's really cool, very laid back, and the waitresses are friendly. I've seen a few places come and go here in Kasson, and with Tammy’s it's a great place to sit down, chat and have a beer and good time.”

Owner Tammy Dee serves a table on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Tammy's Place in Kasson. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

On Tuesday, Ulrich was meeting up for a drink with his friend Alejandra Argamdoma, a new resident to Kasson from the Twin Cities and a Chilean native, who always has an interest to try Hispanic based foods on a restaurant's menu.

“When I saw some of the dishes here, there were a couple of things like fajitas, sandwiches that caught my attention. She (Dee) has her own signature sandwiches that I read people have been talking about online and it might be worth the try,” said Argamdoma.

Seeing the returning faces of old regulars and meeting new ones has been the best part of the two weeks Tammy’s has been open so far, according to Dee. The news of the restaurant's popularity has grown mostly from word of mouth from all these customers and it keeps Dee thrilled and thankful for the growth.

Something that many customers and employees at Tammy’s admire about Dee is her working in the front of the house of her restaurant to be "in the trenches" with her people. That is a reason as to why several employees from Dee’s time at Tilly’s came with her to work at her new restaurant.

Owner Tammy Dee and daughter Autumn Brown bartend on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Tammy's Place in Kasson. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“I decided to come over and work at Tammy’s because it's a great environment,” said Morgan Bishop, a server who came from Tilly’s to continue to work for Dee at Tammy’s. “She’s a really good person and takes care of her people during the busiest of times here and behind the scenes.”

“It's awesome,” said Dee on having a restaurant of her own. “It's been overwhelming and it's been a lot of fun. Of course, you have those little bumps in the road to adjust to new things, but my biggest thing is I want to make sure that everybody's good. Employees and customers. The first weeks bring our biggest critics and you want to leave a good first impression for the new and old customers you see.”

The next thing Dee is hopeful that Tammy’s can provide for the Kasson community is to-go orders. Things have been so busy that the staff at Tammy’s has not had time to accommodate to-go orders, but Dee and her staff foresee that changing sometime within the next month.

Tammy’s is open Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Owner Tammy Dee and her daughter Autumn Brown pull orders on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Tammy's Place in Kasson. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Tammy's Place on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kasson. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin