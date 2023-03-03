Kelly’s Lake House a dining destination even during Lake City’s cold season

LAKE CITY — When you open a restaurant in the town that boasts itself as the birthplace of water skiing, a connection to Lake Pepin seems like a smart move.

When Kelly’s Lake House Bar & Grill opened 23 years ago, focusing on that time of year when boats ply the waters of the lake seemed like an obvious choice.

“We added our own dock last year so that gave us water access and boaters a chance to come in for a bite,” said Ali Erdahl, manager at Kelly’s Lake House. “We're getting jet ski slips this summer so people out on jet skis can come up and pull up to try and even more.”

While those warm summer months are still a season or so away, Erdahl and her staff have worked hard to keep events going during the winter months with Meredith’s Trivia the last two winters , hosted by Meredith Tuntland, weekend breakfast and food specials, and live music every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“Meredith does a fantastic job,” Erdahl said. “She engages with the customers and just makes it a lot of fun, and everyone really enjoys it.”

Meredith’s Trivia occurs every Tuesday night at 6:30 at Kelly’s Lake House with customized trivia by Tuntland herself.

Other winter time events happening in Lake City have kept business bountiful at Kelly's according to Erdahl. The restaurant bills itself as a destination for snowmobile travelers on trails along the Mississippi River during the colder months. She is hopeful to transition that over to motorcyclists and make it a stop for them off U.S. Highway 61 coming through Lake City.

The Lake Pepin camera's live looks is shown at Kelly's Lake House Bar and Grill on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

Erdahl’s time at Kelly’s Lake House has been brief but successful as she started there back in July 2022 after working for 15 years at Carbonie’s in Rosemount, Minnesota. She moved down to Lake City to work at Kelly’s and be closer to her parents, who moved down a few years earlier.

“It can be hectic sometimes, but I love the chaos though. Just how much interest we give customers and the quality and just creating a fun, family-friendly environment. The nice atmosphere in the summer with our docks is great for everyone,” said Erdahl on what made her choose to work at Kelly’s.

Over the last few months, Erdahl and the head chef at Kelly’s Lake House has experimented with the menu with the likes of a scallop and asparagus risotto among many things. The hope is to get more seafood and even fish tacos on the menu this spring.

Kelly‘s Lake House has already announced three live music acts for the month of March (Tony Cuchetti, Lyzander, and the Jorgensons) on its Facebook page .

Kelly’s Lake House is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays, 8 a.m to midnight Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

The entrance of Kelly's Lake House Bar and Grill in Lake City, Minnesota on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin