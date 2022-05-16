SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 16
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Kemps workers approve a new contract with 'record' wage increases

Employees at Rochester’s Kemps plant voted 82-24 on Sunday to approve a new three-year labor contract with “record” raises to guarantee that the ice cream will keep flowing this summer, said John Chappuis, business agent for Teamsters Local 120.

1aa0dd5ff101cd5d71fe4fb95baf2444.jpg
Gallon buckets of Kemps ice cream go down the line at the Kemps plant Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Rochester. The plant produces 50,000 gallon buckets of ice cream daily. (Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
May 16, 2022 04:54 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER – Employees at Rochester’s Kemps plant approved a new three-year labor contract with “record” raises to guarantee that the ice cream will keep flowing this summer.

The new contract was ratified by the Kemps union members with a vote of 82-24 on Sunday, said John Chappuis, business agent for Teamsters Local 120. About 166 people work at the Kemps ice cream plant at 406 N. Broadway Ave.

Also Read
38df9e6a8702c7544afea9a6ee240a25.jpg
Local
Lund is retiring after 21 years as an Olmsted County judge
Judge Kevin Lund, a life-long Rochester resident who described himself as “an accidental lawyer” when he was sworn in as a judge in 2001, recently wrote to Gov. Tim Walz as notification of his planned retirement from the Third Judicial District Court on Aug. 4.
May 16, 2022 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Walk-in clinic with physical therapy focus to open in northwest Rochester
Compcare, which opened its first Rochester clinic, is gearing up to open a second Med City location with a focus on physical therapy.
May 12, 2022 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Contract talks at Red Wing leather firm stall
S.B. Foot Tanning Co., a subsidiary of Red Wing Shoe Co. and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1189 have been negotiating a new contract since March 1, 2022. On April 27, the workers rejected a contract offer and later authorized the possibility of a strike.
May 11, 2022 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

“We got what we wanted. Workers got record wages, better insurance and vacations, so it was a good deal all around,” said Chappius.

The approval of this contract with Kemps’ owner, the Dairy Farmers of America cooperative, concluded a bumpy series of negotiations. At one point, the union members voted to approve the possibility of a strike . In the end, an agreement was reached.

“We've never gotten a raise like this before. So that was huge. That was a big sticking point. We also got the ‘master dairy language,’ which is a protection for the workers on grievances. It streamlines the grievance procedure and that was really important to us,” said Chappius.

ADVERTISEMENT

Representatives from DFA did not comment on the contract. DFA has owned Kemps for 11 years.

Rochester is the main site for Kemps’ ice cream production . In 2019, Kemps said it could produce 86,000 units of ice cream, yogurt or frozen novelties a day, or 40 million units a year. The milk churned to ice cream comes from dairies located within 200 miles of the plant.

The ice cream facility’s history in Rochester dates back to the founding of the Parkin Ice Cream Co. of Rochester in 1911. Kemps Ice Cream Co. of Minneapolis was founded in 1914. Kemps was sold to Crescent Creamery in 1924.

Marigold Dairies of Rochester was founded in 1928 when W.R. Cammack, son of Crescent Creamery co-founder along with two former officers with the Vander Bie Ice Cream Co. of St. Paul, purchased Parkin Ice Cream.

Kemps, Crescent Creamery and Marigold joined forces in 1961. In 1968, the Dutch company NV Wessanen Koninklijke Fabrieken bought Marigold Foods. National Dairy Holdings then purchased Marigold in 2001 and it was renamed as Kemps in 2002.

In 2004, HP Hood purchased Kemps and then sold it to DFA in 2011.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERMEMBERS-ONLY
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Muhidin Omar Abukar.png
Breaking News
Local
Rochester man pleads guilty to 2019 murder, to receive over 13 year prison sentence
Muhidin Abukar, 33, entered into a plea agreement Monday, May 16, 2022, shortly before his trial was set to begin for his role in the death of a 28-year-old Rochester man.
May 16, 2022 06:12 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
275774877_103655045612563_3196919071632760747_n.jpg
Local
Ettinger wins DFL's endorsement for Congress in 1st district
The former Hormel CEO won the party's backing on the 2nd ballot with 68% of delegates
May 16, 2022 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 15-21, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
May 16, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Police car lights crime crash arrest
Local
3 juveniles arrested for Silver Lake Smoke Shop robbery Monday
The three teens were released to their parents following their arrest.
May 16, 2022 12:01 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson