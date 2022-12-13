SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
KFC to reopen 12th Street location on Wednesday

The KFC restaurant at 712 12th St. SE, which closed over the weekend, will re-open and start serving up chicken again on Wednesday.

KFC Closed for the Day
Cones block the driveway of the KFC location on 12th Street Southeast on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
December 13, 2022 01:07 PM
ROCHESTER — Med City KFC fans can relax.

The Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant at 712 12th St. SE, which closed over the weekend, will reopen and start serving up chicken again on Wednesday.

“We just had a few sick employees. We just decided to take a couple days break and give it a rest,” said Rochester KFC Restaurant Leader John Morgan. “It was nothing major. We’re moving forward.”

Rochester’s other KFC at 1510 Second St. SW has remained open. Jim Morgan, John Morgan’s father, owns both Rochester restaurants. There was a third one on North Broadway until it closed in 2002.

KFC Closed for the Day
A sign reading "closed" hangs on the door of the KFC location on 12th Street Southeast on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others.
