KFC to reopen 12th Street location on Wednesday

ROCHESTER — Med City KFC fans can relax.

The Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant at 712 12th St. SE, which closed over the weekend, will reopen and start serving up chicken again on Wednesday.

“We just had a few sick employees. We just decided to take a couple days break and give it a rest,” said Rochester KFC Restaurant Leader John Morgan. “It was nothing major. We’re moving forward.”

Rochester’s other KFC at 1510 Second St. SW has remained open. Jim Morgan, John Morgan’s father, owns both Rochester restaurants. There was a third one on North Broadway until it closed in 2002.