Knight's Chamber to temporarily close for renovations starting Aug. 9

ROCHESTER — A downtown Rochester men’s clothing store — Knight’s Chamber — is taking a short hiatus this month to repair damage from the recent fire at the Galleria at University Square mall.

Store owner Svaar Vinje posted banners last week in his second-floor shop in the mall at 111 S. Broadway Ave. announcing the coming shutdown for construction.

The store will temporarily close its doors from Aug. 9 to Aug 24.

“Our floor was significantly damaged. Due to smoke, we will replace a wall, ceiling and paint. We will also redo our store front for a better match and consistency. New lighting throughout will improve customer experience,” wrote Vinje. “We are excited for this opportunity to improve and move forward.”

As part of the preparations for the work, the store is hosting a sale to thin out its stock of suits, shirts and other clothing and accessories.

“... We were previously overstocked due to slowdowns in business. We are reducing our inventory to fit it in the space that we have rented,” he added.

This work will help refresh the Knight’s Chamber in the wake of the June 28 fire in the Galleria mall. While no injuries were reported, some businesses did sustain damage.

Vinje, who became the sole owner of Knight’s Chamber in 2013, employs a staff of three full-time and one part time employees as well as working with five tailors.

He also owns the Knight’s Menswear store in Suite 900 in the TJ Maxx & More center at 1300 Salem Road SW. That store opened in 2016. Vinje also has future plans for upgrading Knight’s Menswear.

“We are expanding that store in the coming year,” he wrote.