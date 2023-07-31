Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Knight's Chamber to temporarily close for renovations starting Aug. 9

The Knight’s Chamber owner Svaar Vinje posted banners last week announcing a store hiatus from Aug. 9 to Aug 24 to repair damage from the recent fire at the Galleria at University Square Mall.

20230727_113323(0).jpg
The Knight’s Chamber owner Svaar Vinje posted banners last week announcing a store hiatus from Aug. 9 to Aug 24 to repair damage from the recent fire at the Galleria at University Square mall.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 12:44 PM

ROCHESTER — A downtown Rochester men’s clothing store — Knight’s Chamber — is taking a short hiatus this month to repair damage from the recent fire at the Galleria at University Square mall.

Store owner Svaar Vinje posted banners last week in his second-floor shop in the mall at 111 S. Broadway Ave. announcing the coming shutdown for construction.

The store will temporarily close its doors from Aug. 9 to Aug 24.

Read more from Jeff Kiger

“Our floor was significantly damaged. Due to smoke, we will replace a wall, ceiling and paint. We will also redo our store front for a better match and consistency. New lighting throughout will improve customer experience,” wrote Vinje. “We are excited for this opportunity to improve and move forward.”

As part of the preparations for the work, the store is hosting a sale to thin out its stock of suits, shirts and other clothing and accessories.

ADVERTISEMENT

“... We were previously overstocked due to slowdowns in business. We are reducing our inventory to fit it in the space that we have rented,” he added.

This work will help refresh the Knight’s Chamber in the wake of the June 28 fire in the Galleria mall. While no injuries were reported, some businesses did sustain damage.

Vinje, who became the sole owner of Knight’s Chamber in 2013, employs a staff of three full-time and one part time employees as well as working with five tailors.

He also owns the Knight’s Menswear store in Suite 900 in the TJ Maxx & More center at 1300 Salem Road SW. That store opened in 2016. Vinje also has future plans for upgrading Knight’s Menswear.

“We are expanding that store in the coming year,” he wrote.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What To Read Next
072723-TREES
Members Only
Local
Has Rochester lost a lot of trees in 2023?
9m ago
 · 
By  Answer Man
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 30-August 5, 2023
17m ago
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Zeferino Cano Rafael
Local
New charge added for Rochester man accused of sexually assaulting girl
3h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Aaron Senne returns.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Aaron Senne returns home, has trip to Europe planned this summer
2h ago
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Eric Kelly Danielson
Local
Rochester man charged for brandishing knife at man intervening in domestic assault at gas station
3h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Lucas Schott
Members Only
Sports
Racing less, Lucas Schott enjoying the important things in life, like being a dad
4h ago
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
IMG_0546.JPG
Members Only
Local
Rochester's 'Bored Humans' find fun, adopt a highway
5h ago
 · 
By  Brian Todd