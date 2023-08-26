Knight's Menswear to move into larger ex-David's Bridal store in southwest Rochester

ROCHESTER — As his downtown Knight's Chamber clothing store reopens after remodeling, Svaar Vinje is gearing up to move and expand Knight's Menswear in southwest Rochester.

He recently signed a lease for the now-empty 9,000-square-foot space at Suite 101 in the TJ Maxx Plaza at 1340 Salem Road SW. That’s the spot where David’s Bridal operated from 2014 until its closing this summer.

The plan is to move Vinje’s nearby Knight's Menswear store, which is also located in the TJ Maxx Plaza, to the former David’s Bridal spot. Vinje launched Knight’s Menswear in 2016.

“I’m hoping to open there in early October,” he said.

This shift will upgrade Knight’s Menswear’s visibility, but the big benefit is that it will be a better fit than the current storefront.

“We’re going from 1,200-square-feet of display space to 9,000-square-feet of space. We just needed more space for our staff and for our clothes,” said Vinje.

The plan is to extend the Knight’s Menswear clothing offerings in the new space. The store will continue to provide formal wedding attire and suits, but it will also add quality men’s casual clothing.

“We will be a true men’s store. We will be priced very competitively,” said Vinje. “We’ll be able to serve all of Rochester and the surrounding area.”

Knight's Menswear is moving into the now-empty 9,000-square-foot former David's Bridal space at Suite 101 in the TJ Maxx Plaza at 1340 Salem Road SW. Owner Svaar Vinje hopes to move in October. Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin

One offering that Vinje believes will set the new version of Knight’s Menswear apart is that it will also carry suits for children. He is also considering adding more services, possibly cleaning, to the store’s offerings.

The original Knight's Chamber, which just underwent extensive remodeling in the wake of a June fire in the Galleria at University Square, will continue to focus on high-end men’s suits and other clothing. Those selections are tailored to fit Vinje's downtown customers, which are 80% Mayo Clinic visitors.