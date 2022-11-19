SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, November 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Knowing when to say goodbye to a client

Columnist Kristen Asleson says a bad client brings stress and takes away from time you can spend doing enjoyable work for other clients.

Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Opinion by Kristen Asleson
November 19, 2022 10:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Letting a client or customer go can be a painstaking decision; sometimes a lengthy decision-making process, yet for some, quite quick.

About eight months ago, having to let a client go was a decision I faced. This client was on my books for about two months, but after the first month of learning the specific ins and outs of her business, it took a toxic turn. The work and tasks expected of me were pleasant, quite easy and enjoyable rather than mundane and boring.

Also Read
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
Some managers avoid firing poor performers
Columnist Dave Conrad says make a list of items to determine if an employee simply needs more coaching or needs shown the door.
November 17, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad
Ask SCORE column sig
Business
Be aware of common risks to your business
Columnist Dean Swanson says preventing physical, criminal and cyber disasters starts with good planning.
November 16, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dean Swanson
Harvey Mackay column sig
Business
Deal with problems before they derail you
Columnist Harvey Mackay says troubles are inevitable, but how you deal with them will determine how much they impact you.
November 14, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Harvey Mackay

What was not enjoyable was the micromanagement to the point it was asked of me to log on to Zoom and work while she was also on the screen. Almost like I was being watched while simultaneously being told to make decisions for her without asking. After making three or so decisions and being told, “I would have done it this way,” when being given two choices, the realization hit me that the ship was sinking fast.

After two weeks of angst revolving around this client, I realized it was time to let her go. In fact, the level of anxiety surrounding this work for her was so high that I did not even open my laptop and do work for other clients. Reluctantly, I offered two weeks of project work while she searched for another virtual assistant, but the weight that fell off my shoulders after those 14 days was like none other.

My sister, who is an artist and personal chef, recently moved from Lawrence, Kansas, to Decorah, Iowa. While she was easily able to let go of several clients, there was one she decided to keep. Of course, this client was one she had served for many years, and cooking for him and his children was quite pleasant.

ADVERTISEMENT

At first, she thought she was prepared to make a clean break but after much pleading from him and putting her numbers on paper, she decided a trip to Lawrence every eight weeks would be doable. That is one happy client, and lucky to boot.

According to Bonnie Schutz, owner of Tandem Resource Solutions, letting go of a client is a tough decision. She shares a few indicators that are telling of when it is time to walk away, including:

  • Your client does not show respect to you.
  • Your client causes loss of morale, confidence or self-respect.
  • Your client is constantly invading boundaries.
  • And, your client has unachievable expectations.

Lastly, Schutz says, “If a client is abusive, undermining or passive-aggressive, let them go. You need to take care of yourself, first and foremost.”
Had I seen these indicators a year ago, making the decision I did may have been made sooner than later.

In addition to the indicators above, there is also the client who second-guesses everything you do. It is okay for a client to ask questions, but if they lack that much confidence in you, then maybe it is time to move on. One can only take so much second guessing.

Once you have decided to “fire” a client, acting quickly is a must. And, the best way to do this is with a simple notice that you will no longer be providing your service after such and such a date. In addition, you do not need to explain your why or go into much detail. Just be respectful while being careful of not burning bridges.

Although letting a client go can be uneasy, once it is done you will realize it leaves your plate open for more work with existing or new clients, while bringing a reduction in your own stress and anxiety. That is what is important — taking care of you.

Kristen Asleson is owner of Midwest Virtual Assistants. Send comments and ideas to news@postbulletin.com .

Related Topics: WORKPLACEWOMEN AT WORKKRISTEN ASLESON
What to read next
20221118_125557.jpg
Business
Sneaker City steps up into a new space in northwest Rochester
Sneaker City recently moved its wall of sneakers and clothing into a new 1,300-square-foot space at Suite 104 at 3780 Marketplace Drive NW. Owner Steve Olander opened in the new spot Nov. 5, 2022, after a one year run at Apache Mall and some time as an underground store before that.
November 18, 2022 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: Oronoco business temporarily shuttering; commercial real estate changing hands
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
November 18, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
_DSC0570.JPG
Business
Jac’s, other local businesses chip in to support Chatfield’s second straight run at state title
“We are proud that the success of our football program is garnering some much-deserved attention for our community,” Chatfield coach Jeff Johnson said. “It’s helping to bolster support for our local businesses as well.”
November 18, 2022 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
20221117_133623.jpg
Business
Local buyer pays $1 million for a Med City office center
Keith Collins, under the corporate name of B&V Holdings LLC, made a $1 million purchase of the 16-year-old complex at 3625 10th Lane NW, at the entrance to a residential cul-de sac just off 37th Street Northwest.
November 17, 2022 03:47 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger