Kwik delivery? Kwik Trip joins growing market of third party carryout, delivery services

ROCHESTER — Need something Kwik?

Kwik Trip locations across Rochester now have items available via the DoorDash app , meaning you can get the convenience store's fresh-to-order products delivered via a third party, who'll make a quick trip to your door.

Not every item on the Kwik Trip shelves is available, but all the popular hot food items, take and bake pizzas, and any other convenience store snack they crave. But if you can find it on the Kwik Trip Rewards app, you can order it for delivery.

Mariah Melde, business analyst for marketing at Kwik Trip, said the time was right to join in on carryout and delivery.

“We wanted to provide more opportunities for customers that are looking for more in what we have with our services. We have had 50% growth with mobile ordering sales this month alone,” said Melde.

If customers want to get what they need from Kwik Trip without having to leave the comfort of their couch. They will have to expect to pay more aside from tipping the delivery driver.

DoorDash has a 15% service fee, always set at a minimum of $3, which does not contribute as part of the tip to the driver, but is the base amount of income a driver can earn from an order without a tip included.

DoorDash is a third-party service with drivers employed as contractors, not full/part time workers. Delivery drivers in the area that get notified about Kwik Trip delivery orders always have the option to accept or decline the order.

Although there are other third-party companies that Kwik Trip has had discussions with such as Grubhub or Ubereats, Melde said the company felt its partnership with DoorDash gives the best service to its customers for delivery services.

Delivery and carryout is available at every Kwik Trip location across Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. But population sizes around each Kwik Trip location play a role in how often delivery is available through third parties, Medle said.

“We have the ability to have curbside carry out at all of our stores. We only have the ability to have delivery at stores that we have a third-party delivery provider for," Medle said. "I would say the delivery is easier to find in our larger cities because of third-party service areas. But we've seen smaller towns also have large curbside and carry out numbers too.”

The DoorDash delivery area that covers Rochester can have drivers making deliveries from Kwik Trips in the city limits and as far out to towns such as Byron, Stewartville, Marion, Chester and Oronoco. All other towns surrounding Rochester with Kwik Trip locations only have carryout and pick up available for mobile orders.

Orders for Kwik Trip pickup or delivery can be made through DoorDash or the Kwik Rewards App. Both apps are free to download and free to sign up for accounts.