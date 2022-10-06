We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, October 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lake City Mayo Clinic nurses vote to keep union

Calling it the first such union victory at a Mayo Clinic facility, registered nurses in Lake City voted 22-5 to remain unionized defeating an attempt to decertify the Minnesota Nurses Association.

Mayo Clinic logo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
October 06, 2022 06:59 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

LAKE CITY — Calling it the first such union victory at a Mayo Clinic facility, registered nurses in Lake City voted to remain unionized defeating an attempt to decertify the union.

The Minnesota Nurses Association announced the results of Thursday's vote. Of the 32 eligible nurses at the Mayo Clinic Health System facility in Lake City, 22 voted to remain with the union and five voted to decertify the union.

Also Read
Hefe Rojo and Newt's Downtown
Business
Original Newt's and Hefe Rojo location to shutter for good in downtown Rochester
Hefe Rojo and the original Newt’s in downtown Rochester will close for good this weekend. The owners say downtown has "never bounced back from COVID" and they will focus more on their other restaurants, which have recovered.
October 05, 2022 05:10 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Mayo Clinic
Business
Mayo Clinic to boost staff wages by 6% to 9%
Mayo Clinic announced to staff on Wednesday that all allied staff will receive 6% raises in 2023 with some seeing pay increases of up to 9%.
October 05, 2022 12:13 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

The vote by secret ballot was driven by the conservative nonprofit National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, which opposes organized labor.

“Lake City nurses came out as a unified front today,” said RN and union member Jackie Kuzma of the vote. “Nurses at Lake City are our union, and we are here to stay in the fight for better conditions for our coworkers and our patients. No outside organization can come between the strength of nurses standing together to defend our profession, our patients and our community.”

In the run-up to the vote, she said the nurses researched what working for Mayo Clinic without union representation would be like.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone had their opportunity to find out information and it brought us together stronger," said Kuzma. “I’m excited to take this momentum and go into negotiations shortly.”

Negotiations are expected to begin this fall with the current contract set to expire at the end of the year.

Mayo Clinic moved into the Lake City market in 1997. No one from Mayo Clinic was available Thursday evening to comment on the vote.

No representatives of National Right to Work were available for comment on Thursday evening. The organization describes its main mission as “to eliminate coercive union power and compulsory unionism abuses through strategic litigation, public information, and education programs.”

A Lake City nurse with legal help from NRW filed a petition with the Federal Labor Relations Board in August that spurred the vote.

The Minnesota Nurses Association described the petition as an “attempt to strip workers’ collective bargaining rights” by “a national anti-union outfit backed up by high-powered lawyers and supported by the dark money of millionaires and billionaires trying to undermine the power of workers.”

A similar petition brought by National Right to Work at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato was successful in July with 213 nurses voting to withdraw from the union and 181 nurses supporting the union.

Brittany Burgess, nurse and step-daughter of Minnesota billionaire Glen Taylor, filed the union decertification petition in Mankato. Taylor has publicly stated that he does not want his own employees to be in unions, including those with the Minneapolis Star Tribune newspaper.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next step after the vote is for all parties to wait seven days for any objections to the election to be filed. If any party files an objection to overturn the results, a recasting of ballots will be held. If there are not any objections filed, the National Labor Review Board will begin the certification process.

Related Topics: MAYO CLINICLAKE CITY-ZUMBRO FALLSBUSINESS
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
Mayo Clinic Staff Appreciation Celebration
Local
Photos: Mayo Clinic Staff Appreciation Celebration
Thousands turned out for a Mayo Clinic Staff Appreciation Celebration event Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
October 06, 2022 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Pulse Magazine October 2022.jpg
Business
Pulse Magazine - October 2022
Click here to read the latest e-edition of Pulse Magazine.
October 06, 2022 02:58 PM
IMG_9245.JPG
Local
Minnesota State College Southeast launches tuition coverage program for Red Wing high school graduates
The Red Wing College Promise will make college free for qualifying Austin High School, Tower View Alternative High School and 5RiversOnline graduates.
October 06, 2022 02:44 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Mayowood II Apartments.jpg
Local
Olmsted County's Mayowood Road senior housing project won't see state funding this year
The lack of approved funding on state level means few projects are expected to be on list when Minnesota Housing financial support is announced later this year.
October 06, 2022 01:07 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen