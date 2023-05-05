Lake Pepin's paddlewheeler headed to warmer waters

LAKE CITY — This "Pearl" is headed for warmer waters.

And it will leave Lake Pepin cruise lovers feeling cold.

Larry Nielson, owner and operator of Pearl of the Lake riverboat cruises, has sold his 1800s replica paddlewheeler Pearl of the Lake to a Florida company, meaning the boat will float on to warmer waters, leaving a hole in the excursion boat business on Lake Pepin.

Nielson posted a message Thursday on Facebook announcing the end of the business, stating he was sorry to have the boat leave the waters of Lake Pepin, but that the Pearl would be operating "in a 12-month season and in close proximity to Disney (World)."

"After 16 years of being in business, we recently decided to sell our boat to an outfit in Florida. We have ceased our operations immediately," said a recorded message when the business was called Thursday. The message noted that any deposits paid for upcoming voyages will be refunded.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Facebook, Nielson added that he was at an age where "I have a long list of other things I want to do and it was time to turn her over to another Steward."

Ed Hoffman, a marketing and tourism specialist with Visit Lake City, said, "The Lake City Chamber and Visit Lake City wish Larry Nielson the best as he moves on to a new chapter in life after his sale of the Pearl of The Lake tour boat."

Hoffman called Nielson a "legendary Lake City personality," adding that Nielson has been an important force behind the development of the Lake City tourism efforts for many years.

"The Pearl has been a very popular attraction in Lake City, and of course it is a blow for the community to lose something so unique," Hoffman said. "If there is one thing that the Pearl has proved over its time in operation here, it is that there is definitely a demand in Lake City for Lake Pepin tours."

Hoffman added that the loss of the Pearl doesn't end boating options for visitors, with several businesses offering sailing charters, boat rentals and guided fishing excursions on top of kayak and paddle board rentals.

"Again, we wish Mr. Nielson all the best and the Pearl a safe voyage to its new home in Florida," Hoffman said.