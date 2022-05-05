'Leaders should be more than nice'

Dear Dave,

At one point, you described the difference between managers and leaders and I have come to realize there are big differences between the two. At my company, I would describe the leadership style as friendly and thoughtful, but what else would make my fellow managers and me more productive, positive, and influential? I think if leadership is just nice, that may not cut it.

M

The three things you mention — productive, positive, and influential — are absolutely key elements of great leadership. Simply, productivity must take place, or the firm will die, but achieving productivity in a positive and influential manner is critical or many employees will lose faith in their leaders and will pack up and leave the company.

Employees will perform if rewarded, but they will try to create excellence if they realize they are important parts of a well-run organization that treats them with respect and recognizes their contributions — and provides them knowledge about what is going on in the company and how the work they do has impact on the purpose of the company.

My passion — true leadership — is often absent in business and, sometimes, leadership techniques and skills may be learned and tried by managers, but as soon as a crisis pops up, managers throw their arms in their air, start screaming, "the sky is falling," and resort back to command and control management techniques. This means that managers must embed good leadership characteristics into their everyday dealings with employees and other key stakeholders.

Otherwise, employees become confused and frustrated, and the managers start thinking that leadership is only touch-feely gibberish — and they must resort to a mindset that the only way to get things done is by intimidation, fear, and manipulation. They then can just say “adios” to loyal employees and make it difficult to attract new talent.

I believe in three basic leadership styles that are very much evolutional in nature: Transactional Leadership, Transformational Leadership, and Transcendental Leadership. Think about this statement, "You can give people fish, or you can teach them how to fish." Or you can teach people to teach other people how to fish! Let’s take a look at these styles.

Transactional Leadership is a transaction in progress. The leader defines what needs to be done, the leader locates and trains/coaches the people to do what needs to be done, and then the leader offers something (reward) for the employee doing the needed work. It is giving something for getting something — quid pro quo or “this for that.”

You may question this as being only basic management, but it is leadership in the sense that faith and trust is built between the leader and employee with the employee knowing that work done well will reap a valuable payoff in a timely and accurate manner. In addition, leaders must attract skilled people, shore up any skill gaps, and provide rewards that really mean something to the employees. It appears to be a simple system, but many managers fail to employ it ... correctly.

Transformational Leadership takes things to a higher level. The leader actually transforms and evolves the thinking of the employee, compelling the employee to feel a great sense of worth, contribution, and also to sense that they are a vital part of a purposeful mission to change and transform the organization.

The key difference between Transactional and Transformational Leadership is that Transformational Leadership creates and perpetuates within the employee a mindset of desire, an internal motivation to do things, and a desire to contribute. The leader has taken the employee from a need for rewards only, to an intense desire for achievement and growth and making a positive difference. It requires managers to be teachers and coaches. enhancing the motivation, morale, and performance challenging employees to take greater ownership for their work.

Transcendental means going beyond oneself. A transcendent leader is a strategic leader who leads within and amongst the levels of self, others, and organization. Leadership of self includes the responsibility of being self-aware and proactive in developing personal strengths. It is reaching out to help others learn, excel, and become more effective individuals. It means listening, teaching, sharing, and helping to "pull" people up and to help them be the best they can possibly be.

The transcendental leader motivates, rewards, leads, and empowers her or his employees depending on the circumstances. I believe that transcendental leaders nurture and grow their employees and by doing so, they become more effective themselves. By teaching people to teach and help others — and creating an environment of unbridled knowledge sharing — the leader gains respect and power.

OK, the question you may have for me, "Oh yeah Dave, just how do I do this if you're so smart?" My answer is: Discover what is really important to people. Find out what they want for growth and personal satisfaction and well being. Deliver on these needs and you will be amazed.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.