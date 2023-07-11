Learning while playing: Rochester toybrary opens children’s escape room

ROCHESTER — What would you do to save animals from a storm? It’s a question children and their families are invited to solve in an adventure quest at Nana Gogo Toybrary.

The Rochester toybrary, or toy library, added the farming-themed escape room for three to seven-year-olds on July 1. With a goal of 45 minutes, families solve clues to return the animals to the barn before a storm hits the area. Kids aren’t working with real animals but they are on the team to help farmer Ted. Children become part of the story as “they would really immerse into the character and then get out there and help farmer Ted save his animals,” described Pavitra Kumar, owner and founder of the toybrary.

“We give kids walkie-talkies, flashlights, the first clue so they really feel like little rangers on a mission to go in there and complete this experience,” Kumar said. Parents complete the quest with the children, though no phones are allowed in the room.

Kumar said children are learning while playing, including fine motor skills, pattern recognition and simple math. The sensory stations, puzzles and riddles also strengthen their knowledge of colors, shapes, numbers, letters and animals. The clues help families find each animal as well as a four-digit code to open the barn for the animals to file in.

While most escape rooms focus on solving puzzles around a theme, such as Unraveled Escape Room and The Escape Challenge, the participants main goal is to find their way out. At the toybrary, participants find safety for the toy animals. Escape rooms also inherently require teamwork— a parent’s dream for children to develop. A maximum of six people and a minimum of one adult and one child can complete the adventure quest together.

“The most amazing thing is the parents get to truly appreciate how much their kids can accomplish, how much they know and how well they apply themselves,” Kumar said. “It’s exciting to be able to do it together to complete something as a family.”

The room, in the back of the space at 2300 Superior Drive NW, is an “extension” of the toybrary’s family offerings, Kumar said. The toybrary opened in August 2022. Both walk-ins and reservations are available for the adventure quest. The $13.99 cost also includes a day pass for time to play with the other toys.

While Kumar previously dreamed to write as a novelist, she said writing the clues came as “incredible fun.” She and her husband created the clues over a few months to fit the different age groups. They’re also creating new themes for future adventures, which will switch about every six months.

Kumar also sees the imaginative nature in their three-year-old twins. From heading into outer space to fighting fires, the twins save the day in play scenario after play scenario.

“We love puzzle and riddle books. We love working on different types of puzzles and games together, our kids are all about that right now,” Kumar said. “The biggest thing that inspired me watching my kids is the amount of imagination play that they engage in. Every day there’s a whole new world.”

As a family, Kumar said finding activities to do together — beyond the nap times and diaper changes — is a “big challenge.” She hopes the adventure quest is one way families can enjoy time together.

“Each family seems to have a different pattern of what they find easy and what they get stuck on (during the adventure quest),” Kumar said. “That has been exciting to watch and also reassuring that it is challenging at different levels for different people because not everybody approaches a problem in the same way.”

