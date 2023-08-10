Legacy Toys creating a new Rochester store with goal of opening in September

ROCHESTER — It’s all fun and games until a city’s toy store closes.

Minnesota-based Legacy Toys is working to make sure Rochester will once again have a store that encourages family fun in the wake of the recent closure of ABC & Toy Zone.

Legacy Toys is remodeling the 10,000-square-foot space at 122 17th Ave. NW in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center, where Steve and Rene Nordhus operated ABC & Toy Zone for decades.

“This is something that's happening all over the country. The owners of a lot of Mom and Pop toy stores are retiring and then a community loses a toy store,” said Legacy Chief Operating Officer Peter Cpin while taking a break from repainting the former ABC space. “The cool thing for us is being able to come in and take over for the beloved ABC toy store.”

He hopes to have the store ready for a soft opening in September with more features to be added before the holiday season. The store will be staffed by a team of eight to 12 employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legacy, which started in 2012 in Ely, is known as an experiential toy store with large play areas and unique elements like life-sized animals, sand tables, waterfalls and animatronic dinosaurs. There are six Legacy stores in Minnesota and one in Fargo, North Dakota.

Legacy owner Brad Ruoho said ABC fans should not worry about losing access to their favorite toys. Legacy carries many of the same lines including brands such as Lego, Playmobil, Schleich and Melissa & Doug plus its own Legacy-produced toys. It also features a large offering of candy on its shelves plus Gachapon toy vending machines imported from Japan.

Beside the toys, ABC fans will also see a familiar figure looming over the shelves. Legacy will also add Chomp, the giant T-Rex statue made by Schleich.

Chomp greets guests in the front at ABC & Toy Zone on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Rochester. After 30 years of running the business, owners, Steve and Rene Nordhus, retired and sold the store. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

“Our focus is on educational content, like classic wooden toys that will last generation after generation,” said Ruoho. “We want to provide that family experience that you can pass on again and again, so we focus on things that are built to last.”

Legacy also wants to provide a fun place to play and try out those toys. To encourage imaginative play, Cpin said the Rochester store will be laid out in a town-scape design with “buildings” for shelves, clouds on the ceiling and a giant talking tree.

“All of our stores have something a little bit different to them. We want to create something more than just toys on a shelf. We want to create a space where a family can come in and experience the toys and hopefully they find a game or a puzzle or something they can take with them and continue to enjoy at home,” he said.