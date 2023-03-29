Levels to open new Apache Mall store this week

ROCHESTER — As the temps start to warm up, Rochester streetwear designer Daniel Johnson Jr. is ready for his Apache Mall store to bloom again this week in a new spot.

Johnson plans on opening the doors of his new Levels store in the Scheels wing of the Apache Mall on Thursday, March 30 following a ribbon cutting with the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce .

Levels sells high-end hoodies, sweatshirts, T-shirts, jackets, jeans, hats, joggers and bags. All of the clothes are designed by Johnson and his team.

“ We chose to move closer to Scheels . It's the number one anchor store in Apache Mall, and we just figured we'll be more successful by moving closer to it,” he said in early February. “The new store will have more of an industrial vibe, but it will be similar to the vibe people know from the old store.”

The new Apache Mall shop has a smaller footprint than the previous one, so he plans to spotlight primarily his top products.

“The main focus will be on our premium, higher-end apparel,” said Johnson. “We dress everyone from athletes to professionals. We're known for our high quality fabrics and our creative designs. Our niche is people looking for a good quality and a lasting garment.”

The Rochester store will open with a team of three to four employees on staff.

The Apache Mall opening follows the re-launch of his Levels store in the Mall of America in Bloomington, which opened on March 17.

Johnson closed both stores at the end of January in preparation to move to new locations within the Apache Mall and the Mall of America.

“And now we’re back and ready for spring,” he said.