99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Levels to open new Apache Mall store this week

Med City streetwear designer Daniel Johnson Jr. is ready to open the doors of his new Levels store in the Scheels wing of Rochester's Apache Mall on Thursday, March 30.

unnamed (3).jpg
Med City streetwear designer Daniel Johnson Jr. is ready to open the doors of his new Levels store in the Scheels wing of Rochester's Apache Mall on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Contributed / Levels
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 7:00 AM

ROCHESTER — As the temps start to warm up, Rochester streetwear designer Daniel Johnson Jr. is ready for his Apache Mall store to bloom again this week in a new spot.

Johnson plans on opening the doors of his new Levels store in the Scheels wing of the Apache Mall on Thursday, March 30 following a ribbon cutting with the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce .

Levels sells high-end hoodies, sweatshirts, T-shirts, jackets, jeans, hats, joggers and bags. All of the clothes are designed by Johnson and his team.

ALSO READ

We chose to move closer to Scheels . It's the number one anchor store in Apache Mall, and we just figured we'll be more successful by moving closer to it,” he said in early February. “The new store will have more of an industrial vibe, but it will be similar to the vibe people know from the old store.”

The new Apache Mall shop has a smaller footprint than the previous one, so he plans to spotlight primarily his top products.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The main focus will be on our premium, higher-end apparel,” said Johnson. “We dress everyone from athletes to professionals. We're known for our high quality fabrics and our creative designs. Our niche is people looking for a good quality and a lasting garment.”

The Rochester store will open with a team of three to four employees on staff.

The Apache Mall opening follows the re-launch of his Levels store in the Mall of America in Bloomington, which opened on March 17.

Johnson closed both stores at the end of January in preparation to move to new locations within the Apache Mall and the Mall of America.

“And now we’re back and ready for spring,” he said.

unnamed (4).jpg
A model shows of designs from Med City streetwear designer Daniel Johnson Jr. Johnson is ready to open the doors of his new Levels store in the Scheels wing of Rochester's Apache Mall on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Contributed / Daniel Johnson Jr.
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What To Read Next
Rochester city logo
Local
Routine bridge inspections start Monday in Rochester
March 28, 2023 06:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester city logo
Local
Rochester accessory-dwelling unit pilot program open for applications
March 28, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Potholes in Kasson
Local
Springtime has Answer Man thinking of you-know-what: potholes
March 28, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Molly Dennis.JPG
Exclusive
Local
Molly Dennis censure followed months of dysfunction, analysis finds
March 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Rootz of Inspiration
Community
Jeremy Westrum roots for people and plants at his Rochester store
March 28, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Hollandberry Pannekoeken Waffles
Lifestyle
It's always a good time for waffles
March 29, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
Reese Lechner
Sports
10-year-old Stewartville girl signs her first NIL deal
March 29, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe