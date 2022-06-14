SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Lime’s Gen4 e-scooter is the newest shared transit in Rochester

E-scooters are popping up everywhere across the country as shared transit options and Rochester has one of the newest models on the market already in the city to help people save on gas prices over the summer and fall.

Lime Scooter
Tim Eckstein, of Maryville, Missouri, checks a different Lime scooter's battery while riding around Rochester with his daughter, Sara Eckstein, 19, Monday afternoon, June 13, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
June 14, 2022 12:05 PM
ROCHESTER — Rochester is ready for a fresh squeeze of Lime.

Both the e-scooters and e-bikes can be rented by Rochester residents and visitors looking for a no-hassle, quick way to navigate around the downtown area.

The newest version of the Lime e-scooters has hit the Med City. The city has contracted with the company to provide 300 of the Gen4 e-scooters and 50 e-bikes, said Jacob Tugendrajch, a communications lead with Lime.

For those looking to use these new e-scooters, the ride sharing and payment options for their use can be found in the Lime app. Once the app is downloaded by users, the app will ask for a phone number or email to sign up for an account if users don’t already have one.

Lime Scooter
1/3: Tim Eckstein, of Maryville, Missouri, and his daughter Sara Eckstein, 19, ride Lime scooters around Rochester Monday afternoon, June 13, 2022.
Lime Scooter
2/3: An electric Lime scooter on Monday, June 13, 2022, in Rochester.
Lime Scooter
3/3: An electric Lime scooter on Monday, June 13, 2022, in Rochester.

First time users will then be asked to enter credit card information for payment. The average charge of use for the Lime Gen4 Scooter in Rochester is $3.50 for the first 10 minutes, then 29 cents per minute that follows. The Lime app also asks for driver’s license information to verify the age of the user.

While Lime scooters can be located all over Rochester, they are generally found around the downtown area on sidewalks where they have been left by other riders or by individuals who locate and charge the scooters.

“The way these new scooters came into town is a representation of our growing relationship with Lime as both the electric scooters and the electric bikes are used more frequently each year,” said Kevin Bright, city of Rochester and DMC EDA Energy and Sustainability Coordinator. “We've had good ridership over the past couple of years that Lime has become a pilot program in Rochester. We're excited to get the new e-scooters this year in the hopes that it entices even more people to try them out and get out of their cars.”

According to the company website, the Gen4 scooter has a wider foot board, making it more stable for handling, and the longer-lasting battery means more power and less charging for scooters and e-bikes.

"The most important thing about these e-scooters is the swapable batteries and that makes them more sustainable," said Tugendrajch. "The scooter itself is a little bit bigger, a little bit sturdier than previous Lime models. One of the big things that cities really love is the kickstand is now a dual kickstand that has legs on both sides, which prevents scooters tipping over and keeps streets free from clutter."

Lime’s commitment to help reduce the amount of carbon produced from transportation services was an attracting factor to Bright and other city officials in Rochester to make a deal with the company for their e-scooters. Bright explained how he believes these new Gen4 e-scooters will benefit riders across the city of Rochester.

“I know the technology is newer so there's a little bit more ability for us to control when and where they can go full speed," Bright said. "I think it's with this newer technology comes some of this ability to pilot some new things that can enhance safety of the community members while using these scooters.”

As of now, Lime only has e-scooters in three cities in Minnesota including Rochester. The other two being Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Lime Scooter
1/3: An electric Lime scooter on Monday, June 13, 2022, in Rochester.
Lime Scooter
2/3: Tim Eckstein, of Maryville, Missouri, and his daughter Sara Eckstein, 19, ride Lime scooters around Rochester Monday afternoon, June 13, 2022.
Lime Scooter
3/3: An electric Lime scooter on Monday, June 13, 2022, in Rochester.

Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
