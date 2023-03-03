99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Local construction experts join forces to form new commercial design-build firm

Brent Kaslow, Shaun Knode and Steve Knode, who are well-known in the local building industry, opened the doors of Capital Construction at 2660 Superior Drive NW on March 1, 2023.

Brent Kaslow, Shaun Knode and Steve Knode recently launched Capital Construction Co. to take on design-build projects in southeastern Minnesota.
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
March 03, 2023 04:18 PM

ROCHESTER — A trio of local contractors recently joined forces to create a new commercial construction firm.

Brent Kaslow, Shaun Knode and Steve Knode opened the doors of Capital Construction at 2660 Superior Drive NW on March 1, 2023.

Darci Fenske of Paramark Real Estate represented both the landlord and tenant in the real estate deal.

While the business is new, the trio are old hands at building everything from office complexes to restaurants in southeastern Minnesota.

“We are a new company, but the three of us have combined 75 years of construction experience related to commercial construction,” said Kaslow. “We’ve worked on over 2 million-square-feet under a roof.”

Now they are the ones in charge. Why decide to launch a new firm?

“The three of us got together late in 2022 and we realized that this was a really good time for all of us to do this. Rochester is an extremely good market and it's a growing market. We saw the opportunity for us to make an impression on Rochester,” said Kaslow.

The plan is to build on their local relationships and reputations to be a locally owned design-build commercial contractor to handle new construction, additions and remodels and setups.

They feel there are construction projects in the area that aren’t getting the attention that they need from the larger, regional firms.

“A lot of those companies have an interest in big skyscrapers in downtown. We're going to be more into the periphery. We want to help fill in some of those gaps that desperately need filled, while the bigger players chase the downtown work,” Kaslow. “We have years and years of relationships as a foundation to build on. We’ve been just astonished with the positive feedback we've been getting from people in the community.”

