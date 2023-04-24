Local engineer cleans up in sale of laundry technology

ROCHESTER – A national laundry chemical firm expects to clean up with technology co-created by Paul Jewison , an engineer who is also the general manager of Rochester’s Textile Care Services .

Gurtler Industries, a family-owned manufacturer of detergents and specialty chemicals for the commercial laundry industry, recently purchased the rights to the Smart Ultraviolet Light Advanced Oxidation System developed by Jewison and Andrew Rupnow.

The process, jokingly described by Jewison as "a hand grenade going off inside a basketball," is used in large-scale industrial laundry facilities.

The system that they created in 2017 brings together technology from sewage treatment and industrial bottling to disinfect and clean laundry using ultraviolet light.

They incorporated it into Textile Care’s facility in south Rochester, which cleans thousands of pounds of Mayo Clinic’s linens every day as well as the lines from most of the area hotels. Jewison and Rupnow created a company called Omni Systems to develop and market their process.

The Smart Ultraviolet Light Advanced Oxidation System uses a series of UV lights to create ozone to charge the washer water. That water then is run through a separate set of tubes with another collection of bulbs for a larger blast of UV light.

The washer uses a mix of fresh water and recirculated fresh water. Using this process, washing doesn't need as much water or cleaning chemicals.

The system not only disinfects laundry, it makes linens white by “supercharging” the water with hydroxyl radical molecules. The result is effective sterilization and cleaning process that is more environmentally friendly than traditional methods.

“It was dumb luck that we created a completely new process,” said Jewison. “Hydroxyl radical is the strongest oxidizer on planet Earth. It gets out hundreds of different types of stains like food, blood, feces, urine and medicines from health care linens.”

Jacob Gurtler. Contributed / Gurtler Industries

The system, which is designed for massive industrial tunnel laundry washing machines, will be rebranded by Illinois-based Gurtler as the Vis•Tex Omni UV Tunnel System.

Jake Gurtler, Gurtler Industries’ vice president of corporate accounts and third generation of the Gurtler family to lead the company, sees the system created by Jewison and Rupnow as the future of the health care laundry industry. Gurtler Industries is a top competitor of St. Paul, Minn-based EcoLab.

“Once we understood the process and saw its benefits, we told ourselves that we needed this technology underneath our umbrella,” said Gurtler. “We're bringing this technology to our customers that we ultimately feel is going to change the way health care laundry is processed. And for that we were truly excited.”

Gurtler declined to release any details about the financial arrangements with this deal or how much his company paid to Jewison and Rupnow.

“They simply weren't in it for the financial gain as much as doing good for the industry. They knew that we were a company that recognized the value of this technology and we would spread the technology. There's absolutely a legacy piece on behalf of Paul and the Omni team that's going to continue for decades to come within the industry,” he added.