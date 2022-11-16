SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, November 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Local investor gets into the movie business with $4.9 million purchase of CineMagic theatre

Arnett Enterprises LLC, led by David Arnett, paid $4.9 million for the CineMagic Hollywood 12 Theatres property at 2171 Superior Drive NW, Rochester on Nov. 10, 2022.

20221116_152427.jpg
Arnett Enterprises LLC, led by David Arnett, paid $4.9 million for the CineMagic Hollywood 12 Theatres property at 2171 Superior Drive NW on Nov. 10, 2022.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
November 16, 2022 04:51 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A Med City real estate investor has followed a recent sale of land in northwest Rochester with a corresponding sequel of a deal by raising the curtain on a $4.9 million purchase of the CineMagic Hollywood 12 Theatres property.

Arnett Enterprises LLC, led by David Arnett, bought the property at 2171 Superior Drive NW, which includes the 21-year-old CineMagic movie theater and more than 8 acres. Arnett made a $1.49 million down payment at the deal’s closing on Nov. 10, 2022.

This deal follows Arnett’s $4.77 million sale at the end October of about 9.5 acres of developable open land that is bordered by Commerce Drive Northwest and Scott Road Northwest. That plot is just north of the Staybridge Suites hotel. Arnett still owns 5.5 acres of open land of that parcel that he split into three chunks.

Also Read
20221114_131659.jpg
Business
New Med City tea shop expected to pop up by Saint Marys Hospital
The empty storefront at 1227 Second St. SW, across from Mayo Clinic's Saint Marys Hospital, is slated to be revamped into a bubble tea shop, according to city building permits. The project is described as “interior remodel of existing building to accommodate new Luona Bubble Tea.”
November 14, 2022 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Former Michaels Restaurant
Business
Owners can't agree, so demolition of the former Michaels restaurant delayed until spring
Negotiations between Titan Development and the Pappas family have stalled.
November 11, 2022 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: Business expansion; Austin restaurant owner leaves behind legacy
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
November 11, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

This CineMagic sale means the property is shifting from one local investor to another.

Magic West Properties, LLC, which includes Rochester business leader Mike Adamson and two other investors, sold the property. Magic West bought it in 2016 for $2.5 million from the Phoenix, Arizona-based Cole CN Rochester MN, LLC. Cole CN had acquired the theater for $7.4 million in June 2005 from CineMagic, when the Maple Grove movie theater firm reorganized because of a bankruptcy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the CineMagic property at $2.23 million for 2021-2022.

This is the latest milestone in CineMagic's dramatic run in Rochester. The firm, led by President Steve Tripp, built the movie theater in 2001. It opened just months after Rochester developer Gus Chafoulias' then-new Chateau Theatre 14 began showing movies in northeast Rochester.

20221116_152453.jpg
Arnett Enterprises LLC, led by David Arnett, paid $4.9 million for the CineMagic Hollywood 12 Theatres property at 2171 Superior Drive NW on Nov. 10, 2022.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin

The two theaters were fierce competitors until CineMagic bought the Chateau theater from Chafoulias at the end of 2006. CineMagic had all of Rochester's movie business locked up for almost a year until Wehrenberg Theatres built and opened Galaxy 14 Cine in November 2007 in the Shoppes on Maine area in the southeast quadrant. Marcus Theatres now owns Galaxy 14 .

The playing field changed again in 2005, when Midwest Theatres Corp., CineMagic's parent company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. While CineMagic sold the Hollywood 12 building, it kept its theater business rolling along there. Florida-based Paragon Theaters purchased in 2011 and re-launched the Chateau 14 Theater. Paragon sold Chateau 14 to CMX Cinemas in 2017.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Related Topics: HEARD AROUND ROCHESTERROCHESTERBUSINESSMOVIES
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
NAACP logo
Local
Rochester NAACP hosts banquet celebrating Black businesses Nov. 19
The event, on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Rochester Art Center, will feature Black business owners, including learning about businesses in Rochester and meeting owners at the event.
November 16, 2022 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
International Walk to School Day
Local
Time magazine gives nod to education program co-created by Rochester Public Schools' Pekel
The creation of the program received some high-level funding from the The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
November 16, 2022 04:16 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
gavel crime courts
Local
Rochester man pleads guilty to federal gun charge
Marcus Anthony Jackson, 49, of Rochester, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm after police found the weapon in his Rochester residence. Jackson has several felony convictions and is prohibited from owning a firearm.
November 16, 2022 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Rochester man charged with alleged repeated sexual assault of juvenile released on own recognizance
David Allan Kochen, 38, of Rochester, is facing charges related to allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a juvenile over the course of several years.
November 16, 2022 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson