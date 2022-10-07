We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Friday, October 7

Business
News reporting
Local investors buy Old City Hall apartments for $5 million

Black Swan Living, led by Rochester Realtors and developers Nick and Dr. Elaine Stageberg, purchased the 90-year-old Residence at Old City Hall apartments at 224 First Ave. SW from Jeff Allman for $5 million in mid-September.

Old City Hall
The Old City Hall building in downtown Rochester on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
October 07, 2022 12:31 PM
ROCHESTER – Instead of fighting city hall, local investors recently paid $5 million to buy it … at least the 90-year-old former Rochester City Hall turned apartment complex.

Black Swan Living , led by Rochester Realtors and developers Nick and Dr. Elaine Stageberg, purchased the Residence at Old City Hall apartments at 224 First Ave SW from Jeff Allman in mid-September.

Nick Stagberg grew up in Rochester and graduated from John Marshall High School, so this latest addition to Black Swan’s housing portfolio is a special one.

“Who doesn't want to own the city hall in their hometown? It’s the coolest thing ever. I'm not gonna lie, there's a lot of emotion involved in that,” said an enthusiastic Stageberg. “This is not an asset where dollars and cents are the main drivers.”

Built in 1931, the classic Art Deco building was Rochester’s city hall for 67 years. Allman purchased it from the city in 1998 for $200,000 and then renovated it into a 22-unit apartment complex.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the property at $2.5 million for 2022-2023.

“Jeff just did an amazing job renovating it. It has a really neat vibe. Almost all of the units are unique, like the former mayor's office, the city council chambers and the document vault in the basement,” said Stageberg. “Jeff wanted someone local to own this. Someone who was going to own it for a long time, so he approached us. It was such an honor. We jumped at it. We're excited to continue the traditions there.”

Those traditions include the annual “rescue” of Santa Claus by the Rochester Fire Department from the rooftop terrace of Old City Hall on the day after Thanksgiving. They are already working with the Rochester Downtown Alliance planning the 2022 rescue event.

Old City Hall
The Old City Hall building in downtown Rochester on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

While Black Swan intends to maintain the historical features like the classic exterior, the master staircase and the grand foyer with terrazzo floors, they are planning to upgrade the apartments. That will include adding in-unit washers and dryers as well as matching decor to the overall aesthetic of the building.

Four of the 22 units are currently open and Stageberg says the plan is to start with those apartments.

The purchase is the latest in a string of Black Swan apartment acquisitions in the past few years.

The firm now owns the Furlow Apartments, the Hamilton Apartments, the Raymond Apartments , the Zick Apartment Building , the Uptown Landing complex, the Uptown Terrace and Nue 52 in Rochester. They also own the growing Stone Haven townhomes development in Byron.

Black Swan's portfolio includes about 800 apartments/condos in the Rochester and Byron area. The firm has 23 employees on staff.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others.
