Local investors paid $3.1 million to buy Chester Estates from Creekside Apartments owner

Rochester-based Sunshine Chester LLC recently purchased Chester Estates apartments on Sixth Avenue Southeast from St. Paul-based BB Housing, which owned it under the umbrella of Phoenix Development.

Sixth Ave. SE
Jeff Kiger/ Post Bulletin
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 7:00 AM

ROCHESTER — A Rochester property group recently paid $3.1 million to buy a 40-unit collection of apartments from the firm that also owns a complex condemned by the city.

Sunshine Chester LLC bought the Chester Estates property from St. Paul-based BB Housing, which owned the building under the umbrella of Phoenix Development.

Rochester Realtor Dylan Carty of Realty Growth Inc. represented Sunshine Chester in the deal, which closed on March 2, 2023.

The eight buildings — four built in 1969 with four units each and four built in 1977 with six units each — are located from 1463 to 1537 Sixth Ave. SE. Olmsted County estimated the combined total market value for the property at $3.1 million for 2023-2024.

BB Housing and Phoenix Development have been in the news recently due to the city condemning another of its Rochester properties, the Creekside Apartments complex .

BB Housing bought Chester Estates in 2014 for $2.1 million. It purchased Creekside in 2016 for $3.5 million.

Sunshine Chester issued a statement through Carty about the future of Chester Estates.

“As the new owners of Chester Estates intentions with the property are to significantly update the property. Chester Estates has been severely neglected, and mismanaged,” according to the statement.”With the help of Realty Growth Management, our hope is to improve the overall value of the property and provide nice, clean, safe, and affordable housing for all of the tenants who currently reside at Chester Estates.”

By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
