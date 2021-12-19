Local makers have plenty to offer last-minute shoppers

Chances of ordering something to be delivered on time for Christmas is slim right now.

Fortunately, area makers and artists have handmade or curated items that are unique and — more importantly — available immediately.

A few were in one place for the fourth and final Bleu Duck Holiday Market Sunday. Here are some of the vendors from that event that offer one-of-a-kind gifts you can get your hands on the last four shopping days before Christmas.

Seto Homemade Baked Goodies

Dalia Abo Sheasha sells one of the last packages of baklava she and her mother and chef, Eman Abdulmuaty, brought to sell at the Bleu Duck Holiday Market Dec. 19, 2021.<br/> John Molseed / Post Bulletin

“Seto” means grandmother in Arabian. The name is a nod to the head chef Eman Abdulmuaty, who is a grandmother, and the generations that came before her passing down their recipes.

Her schedule is already packed with baking from now to the holiday, she said.

If you’re quick, you might be able to get a last-minute order of a pie or other baked goods in time for Christmas, said Dalia Abo Sheasha, Abdulmuaty’s daughter.

However, pies seem passe this year as more people are ordering Abdulmuaty’s baklava.

“People are craving something new,” Abo Sheasha said.

Where to find them:

Instagram: @setobakery

(507) 269-4322

facebook.com/SETOBAKERY

507 Vintage Co.

Sarah Jorde, of 507 Vintage Co., speaks with customers at the Bleu Duck Holiday Market Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

If you want to find something unique, but are short on time, Sarah Jorde has already done the hunting for you.

Jorde runs 507 Vintage Co. It specializes in antiques, vintage and odd finds.

“I try to find things I would love to have around my house,” Jorde said.

Fortunately, she has only so much room which means most of her new finds find new homes.

Where to find them:

Instagram: @507vintageco

Facebook: facebook.com/507vintageco

Amarama Art

Amarama Vercnocke, of Amarama Art, has a customer feel the wool they use to create sculptures. Vercnocke sold their hand made pieces of art and demonstrated how they make them at the Bleu Duck Holiday Market Dec. 19, 2021. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Amarama Vercnocke of Amarama Art delights in taking custom orders. A multidisciplinary artist, Vercnocke is quick to make a custom piece for a customer.

Specializing in wool sculpture, they already have a busy schedule with art classes and deliveries the last few days before the holiday. Their shop is a good source for something that’s soft for someone who’s hard to shop for.

Where to find them:

Instagram: AmaramaArt

Threshold Arts, 311 South Broadway

Don’t Judge a Book Recycled Creations

Melissa Eggler speaks with customers at the Bleu Duck Holiday Market Dec. 19, 2021. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Everything at Don’t Judge a Book Recycled Creations is a one-of-a-kind item. Melissa Eggler finds worn glass from beaches and turns them into decorative pieces and jewelry. Some of the glass dates back more than 100 years and has been worn smoothing by water and time.

If you want something more organic, check out her husband, Eric J. Eggler’s reclaimed wood scrap pieces.

Where to find them:

Facebook: facebook.com/dontjudgeabookrecycledcreations

Email: pliead@gmail.com

eggler.eric@gmail.com

Threshold Arts, 311 South Broadway

Knotty Woodpecker

Sean Archer hands a bag back to a customer at the Bleu Duck Holiday Market Dec. 19, 2021. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Woodworker Sean Archer uses only hand tools for his creations. He makes jewelry from his scraps. His wares can be found at his own brick and mortar store and online.

He also offers imported Taiwanese tea and other kitchen items he curates with his business partner Tiffany Alexandria, owner of CHOOCHOO-Ca-CHEW.

Where to find them:

Instagram: @knot.woodpecker

@choochoocachew

307 E. Center St.

