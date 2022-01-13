Long-anticipated Rochester noodle shop to open soon

ROCHESTER — Noodles are on the Med City agenda on Sunday, Jan. 16.

After months of work, First Meeting — Chinese Fresh Hand-Pulled Noodles is scheduled to open in Suite 2 at 793 16th St. SW, between Buffalo Wild Wings and Associated Bank. That's the Mayowood Commons retail center which was purchased for $5.53 million on Dec. 23 by the unimaginatively named 793 16th Street Rochester LLC.

First Meeting announced the long-anticipated opening on its Facebook page.

“It’s been a tough time for all of us. We worked really hard to finally make it happen” was posted this week.

The eatery’s Facebook page describes how the noodles will be hand-pulled or knife-shaved at First Meeting. Its menu features noodle dishes including Moo Shu fried noodles, Zhou beef noodle soup and ShanXi shaved noodle soup.

“A Chinese noodle is known to have fine taste and workmanship around the world. They are prepared by different techniques, spices and ingredients to achieve the best unique taste,” First Meeting’s post says. “In here, ALL noodles are handmade by our noodle masters. We also have other homemade appetizers and snacks, etc. Not only can you watch the noodle show, (you) also can have the best unique and nutritional homemade fresh noodle dishes ever.”

It appears pandemic-related obstacles made opening the restaurant, which put up its first signs in August, harder than expected. First Meeting’s FB page described the difficulties in opening as “heavy” and thanked everyone for their “continued support, encouragement and patience.”

Shanshan Chen, of Rochester, has registered the trademark for the First Meeting logo.

