SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business

Long-anticipated Rochester noodle shop to open soon

After months of work, First Meeting -- Chinese Fresh Hand-Pulled Noodles is scheduled to open in Suite 2 at 793 16th St. SW, between Buffalo Wild Wings and Associated Bank. That's the Mayowood Commons retail center which was purchased for $5.53 million on Dec. 23 by the unimaginatively named 793 16th Street Rochester LLC.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
January 13, 2022 10:29 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — Noodles are on the Med City agenda on Sunday, Jan. 16.

After months of work, First Meeting — Chinese Fresh Hand-Pulled Noodles is scheduled to open in Suite 2 at 793 16th St. SW, between Buffalo Wild Wings and Associated Bank. That's the Mayowood Commons retail center which was purchased for $5.53 million on Dec. 23 by the unimaginatively named 793 16th Street Rochester LLC.

Also Read
011122.Townies
Members Only
Business
Grilled sub sandwich restaurant tees up at Soldiers Field Golf Course
Townies Grill’d Philly Subs started cooking at 244 Soldier Field Drive SW last week. The soft launch is expected to evolve into a full opening by early February. “Townies makes more of a hybrid hot sandwich. Our subs are like a cousin to cheesesteaks," owner Cody Livingood said.
January 11, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
New Stewartville apartment complex sold for $10.5 million
Stewartville Flats LLC bought Flats 55 at 1501 11th Ave. NW in Stewartville on Dec. 31. The Eau Claire, Wis.-based firm, led by Matt Onofrio, made a down payment of $1.88 million as part of the transaction.
January 11, 2022 07:34 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Local
New owners are at the tiller of Wabasha marina in the wake of $4.9M deal
Ben and Jennifer Millemon, of Meridian, Idaho, purchased the Wabasha Marina & Boatyard at 1009 Main St. for $4.9 million Dec. 17.
January 10, 2022 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

First Meeting announced the long-anticipated opening on its Facebook page.

“It’s been a tough time for all of us. We worked really hard to finally make it happen” was posted this week.

The eatery’s Facebook page describes how the noodles will be hand-pulled or knife-shaved at First Meeting. Its menu features noodle dishes including Moo Shu fried noodles, Zhou beef noodle soup and ShanXi shaved noodle soup.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A Chinese noodle is known to have fine taste and workmanship around the world. They are prepared by different techniques, spices and ingredients to achieve the best unique taste,” First Meeting’s post says. “In here, ALL noodles are handmade by our noodle masters. We also have other homemade appetizers and snacks, etc. Not only can you watch the noodle show, (you) also can have the best unique and nutritional homemade fresh noodle dishes ever.”

It appears pandemic-related obstacles made opening the restaurant, which put up its first signs in August, harder than expected. First Meeting’s FB page described the difficulties in opening as “heavy” and thanked everyone for their “continued support, encouragement and patience.”

Shanshan Chen, of Rochester, has registered the trademark for the First Meeting logo.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERRESTAURANTS AND BARSMEMBERS-ONLY
What to read next
bus.jpg
Local
Expanded public transit service in Rochester begins Sunday
Rochester Public Transit will restore last routes stopped in its pandemic response and complete the renumbering of routes
January 13, 2022 11:36 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Kasson Park Plan Map.png
Local
Surprise cost with highway reconstruction pushes Kasson road extension down the road
Kasson City Council adds park to comprehensive plan; hears of cost increase on utilities project.
January 13, 2022 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
Open minds are prepared for possibilities
Columnist Dave Conrad says that with work and diligence, every close-minded person can learn to be more objective and analytical.
January 13, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad
Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Business
Life-changing decisions deserve in-person fact gathering
Columnist Kristen Asleson says decisions made in regard to a child’s life should be made when people can see the real environments, behaviors and interactions.
January 13, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Kristen Asleson