We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Longtime Rochester company is outgrowing its HQ and plans to expand

Custom Alarm is expanding its headquarters at 1661 Greenview Drive SW to add a new 5,000-square-foot warehouse. Construction is expected to start yet this year with the goal of completing it by spring 2023.

012021.N.RPB.brinkman1.JPG
Custom Alarm CEO, Melissa Brinkman, Jan. 20, 2021.
Post Bulletin file photo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
October 18, 2022 04:21 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A longtime Rochester company — Custom Alarm — is expanding its footprint to accommodate its growth.

In 1998, Custom Alarm built a 14,000-square-foot headquarters at 1661 Greenview Drive SW. Now 24 years later, the business needs more space for its people and to prepare vehicles for projects.

Also Read
Quimby - Tremain-3476tmed.jpg
Business
New Rochester neuropsychology clinic to focus on young people
Dr. Holly Quimby Tremain launched Rochester Neuropsychology Services in early October in Suite 104 of the commercial center at 4115 26th St. NW. The focus is to help children, young adults and their families deal with conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism.
October 17, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Mayo Clinic Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building Topping Off
NewsMD
Mayo Clinic tops off its new futuristic research building in downtown Rochester
Mayo Clinic executives and city officials signed the final steel beam of the under-construction Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building on Monday. The new 11-story research center is being built on the corner of Third Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest.
October 17, 2022 03:29 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

“We're adding a 5,000-square-foot warehouse to our building. We're doing it due to the growth with the company as well as the number of jobs and the larger size of the jobs that we have now. The current facility doesn’t really suit us as much as it did when we first built it,” said CEO Melissa Brinkman .

When Custom Alarm built the Greenview Drive complex, the company had 48 employees for it. The company employs more than 70 people today.

Custom Alarm has been leasing warehouse space in Rochester and Byron for teams to gear up and prepare vehicles for specific jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This project will bring it all under one roof and make it much more efficient. It gets a little challenging when we're receiving parts, loading them on a pallet and shipping it to another warehouse to stage for jobs,” she said.

Brinkman said she is hoping to start construction yet this year and have the new warehouse ready to use in the spring of 2023, possibly by March or April.

The new space will be added to the Custom Alarm building and extend into open space to the south on land that previously housed a drive-up Think Bank automatic teller. The Johnson Family LLP, the partnership that owns the Custom Alarm complex, bought the adjacent land from Think Bank for $400,000 in 2016.

Leigh Johnson, Brinkman’s father, founded Custom Alarm in 1968. Brinkman took over as CEO in 2014.

customplan.jpg
Custom Alarm is expanding its headquarters at 1661 Greenview Drive SW to add a new 5,000-square-foot warehouse. Construction is expected to start yet this year with goal of completing it by the Spring of 2023.
City of Rochester Building Permits
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Related Topics: HEARD AROUND ROCHESTERROCHESTERBUSINESSCONSTRUCTION
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
Olmsted County logo
Local
Olmsted County HRA approves plan for state funds to address family homelessness
A five-year state grant will provide Olmsted County with $795,000 annually to address homelessness among families in the county.
October 18, 2022 05:31 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
IMG_7729.JPG
Local
Merged city-county youth group moving forward
Plans call for members of former youth commission and council to merge and determine new name, meeting format and goals.
October 18, 2022 05:25 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Otto Bremer Trust.png
Community
Otto Bremer Trust awards $255,000 to Rochester area organizations
The Hometown Resource Center, Workforce Development, Three Rivers Community Action and Winona Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation will support area communities through the grants.
October 18, 2022 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_5679.JPG
Local
Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School introduces students to the 'helping careers'
This is the second year Kasson-Mantorville has hosted the Immersive Experiences series.
October 18, 2022 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer