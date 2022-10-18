Longtime Rochester company is outgrowing its HQ and plans to expand

ROCHESTER — A longtime Rochester company — Custom Alarm — is expanding its footprint to accommodate its growth.

In 1998, Custom Alarm built a 14,000-square-foot headquarters at 1661 Greenview Drive SW. Now 24 years later, the business needs more space for its people and to prepare vehicles for projects.

“We're adding a 5,000-square-foot warehouse to our building. We're doing it due to the growth with the company as well as the number of jobs and the larger size of the jobs that we have now. The current facility doesn’t really suit us as much as it did when we first built it,” said CEO Melissa Brinkman .

When Custom Alarm built the Greenview Drive complex, the company had 48 employees for it. The company employs more than 70 people today.

Custom Alarm has been leasing warehouse space in Rochester and Byron for teams to gear up and prepare vehicles for specific jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This project will bring it all under one roof and make it much more efficient. It gets a little challenging when we're receiving parts, loading them on a pallet and shipping it to another warehouse to stage for jobs,” she said.

Brinkman said she is hoping to start construction yet this year and have the new warehouse ready to use in the spring of 2023, possibly by March or April.

The new space will be added to the Custom Alarm building and extend into open space to the south on land that previously housed a drive-up Think Bank automatic teller. The Johnson Family LLP, the partnership that owns the Custom Alarm complex, bought the adjacent land from Think Bank for $400,000 in 2016.

Leigh Johnson, Brinkman’s father, founded Custom Alarm in 1968. Brinkman took over as CEO in 2014.