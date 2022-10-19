SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Business
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester’s oldest brewery adds 20 parking spaces

Have you had trouble finding convenient parking at Kinney Creek? Fear no more as the brewery has bought the old Zorba's parking lot, adding 20 additional parking spaces to its business.

IMG_1027.jpg
The parking lot and sign of the former Zorba's now hosts 20 additional parking spaces for Kinney Creek Brewery with the sign soon to be redesigned in the brewery's colors on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Rochester.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
October 19, 2022 03:27 PM
ROCHESTER — Kinney Creek has always had a challenge for customer parking in its almost 10 years of business.

Now, parking options for people wanting a taste of the Med City Seltzer on tap are much easier as the Brewery has purchased the lot formerly home to Zorba's Greek Restaurant adding 20 additional parking spaces for people.

“We have ample parking in the back, but it's behind our building and not everyone always sees that or knows that,” said Lindsay Hendrickson, marketing specialist for Kinney Creek. “We've tried to add a lot of extra signage, so people know where to park and we are also seeing an increase in customers in general. So it was just time to finally get some more parking and something a little bit more accessible for all of our customers.”

The increase in business over the last few years has led Kinney Creek to several additions to the Brewery such as adding patio seating in front of the main entrance to accommodate for COVID-19 spacing during lockdowns.

While parking for Kinney Creek’s business has always been available behind the building, there are many beer entusiasts who have had to park on the streets in the residential neighborhood off of Seventh Avenue. Now with the new parking spots available, that will no longer be a problem for Kinney Creek customers.

To help make people more aware of the new parking space, Hendrickson will be redesigning the old Zobra's sign into the Kinney Creek logo.

“I’m going to keep in the same kind of stuff we got going on already, like some of the signs we have outside are kind of that maroonish red, trying to get both logos on there. I’ll also try to make sure that our seltzers are highlighted there, too," she said. "Because a lot of our signage was done when we were just selling beer and that'll be the first big permanent sign that we'll have our Med City Seltzers on there.”

People wanting to stop into Kinney Creek for a beer or seltzer can park in the old Zobra's lot anytime now.

Kinney Creek Brewery

1016 Seventh St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901

507-282-2739

kinneycreekbrewery.com

Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
