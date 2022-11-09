SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Business
Opinion
Opinion
Make plans to protect and secure your business

Columnist Dean Swanson says unforeseen problems can arise, but you can still plan to mitigate your risk.

Opinion by Dean Swanson
November 09, 2022 10:00 AM
You have a lot of time and financial investment in your business. Have you thought about how you should protect this investment? Let's examine some proactive steps for minimizing risk in your business, so you can focus on what matters most … growing it.

An essential part of your small business plan should include identifying the threats and risks it could face and how to prepare for them. If you haven’t, the smart move is to prepare now — not after a problem arises. Plenty of business owners have learned this the hard way.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, half of all small businesses don’t survive longer than five years. Consider a 2017 Federal Reserve Banks survey that assessed the business conditions, insurance coverages and credit standings of small businesses located in FEMA-designated disaster ZIP codes.

The survey revealed 61% of businesses in the affected area had revenue losses up to $25,000, and 35% suffered losses of more than $25,000. Additionally, as many as 40% of small businesses won’t recover from a major natural disaster, according to FEMA.

While natural disasters dominate the headlines, they’re not the only thing small business owners need to think about and protect against. There are a wide range of risks, both common and obscure, that can pose a threat.

Understanding potential risks can set your business up for success. SCORE and one of its content partners, Progressive Insurance Company, jointly completed a guide to address this issue. Here’s an overview of the five steps to make it happen:

  • Secure your business. Conduct detailed inspections and regular maintenance and engage your employees in good risk control practices.
  • Prevent common risks. Fires, theft, customer injury and cyber hacking are just a few of the perils a small business owner may encounter.
  • Be aware of less common risks. Risks like customer lawsuits and copyright infringement can be just as damaging to your business.
  • Establish a plan. A sound business continuity plan can prepare you and your employees should your business experience a major setback or disaster.
  • Business insurance 101. Getting the right protection for your business can make the difference when a loss does occur; use this section to help you get the coverage you need.

The first step in securing your business is viewing it from a risk management point of view. Start by identifying and listing all the apparent risks that threaten your business so you can implement the most effective risk-prevention practices.
Here are a few of the top risks to look for:

  • Parking lots and sidewalks: Look for hazards that might cause customers to trip and fall. Uneven pavement, potholes and cracked or crumbling sidewalks can be tripping hazards and should be repaired immediately.
  • Install proper handrails near all steps and maintain proper drainage in the lot.
  • Exterior of buildings. Store any debris, boxes and other materials that could be fire hazards against the building. Regularly inspect the condition of the roof and gutters along with the exterior cladding, looking for potential water damage or breaks in the building seal. Make sure signage is visible and well secured.
  • Interior of buildings. Be mindful of the overall maintenance of the building.
  • Quickly mark any wet flooring with a “Wet Floor” sign and mop up spills ASAP. Mark any uneven flooring with striped safety tape, and secure doormats or moveable carpets that might cause a fall.

Develop good risk prevention practices. Taking care of your business and involving your employees in safety matters are at the core of risk prevention.
Simple ways to engage employees in risk management include:

  • Establishing daily and weekly checklists for routine safety and maintenance items.
  • Posting reminders on bulletin boards.
  • Meeting on a regular basis about ways to reduce or eliminate risks.
  • Recognizing and rewarding actions and behaviors that reduce risk.

Tim Enfield is in the business of spotting risks. For years, he’s served as a small business inspector for Mueller Reports, a firm that helps insurance companies assess the risks associated with the businesses they insure.
Seeing risk through Enfield’s eyes can give you a clearer understanding of the steps to take toward protecting your own business.

Enfield’s inspection process varies depending on the type of business. For instance, for restaurants and taverns, he heads to the kitchen to make sure there are working fire extinguishers. He checks the hood and ventilation ductwork and makes sure the open-flame stoves aren’t located too close to the fryers.

Finally, Enfield ensures the automatic extinguishing system is installed and properly operating over the cooking line in case of a fire.

For contractors, Enfield will tour their office and inspect the safety records and condition of the vehicles used by the business. He also goes to a job site to see if workers are following safety protocol and using equipment properly, along with ensuring the business is compliant with OSHA requirements.

“For contractors, we often recommend what we call ‘toolbox talks’ where everyone gathers together and talks about important safety issues,” Enfield says. “Any type of business can do this. It’s really about getting everyone engaged and sharing in the responsibility of risk management. It can make a real difference.”

Dean Swanson is a volunteer Certified SCORE Mentor and former SCORE chapter chairman, district director and regional vice president for the North West Region.

