Make sure you know why you are starting a business

Eating healthy is important. And, for most people, it is something they tend to think about quite often, but whether or not they act on it, is another story.

I grew up in a home where everything we ate came from our garden or our pasture. In fact, not once can I remember my mom opening a box to make something from the powder within it and we were never served a frozen TV dinner. Maybe, on the off chance our mom would go see her parents in Arizona, would our dad splurge on such “treats” such as frozen pizza or dinners.

Local to Minnesota, is Angie Nelson, founder of Safer Plate. Safer Plate services Minnesota and Wisconsin, but very soon will be in kitchens across the nation.

The goal of Safer Plate is to “create a bounty of incredible, well-balanced meals free of the most common allergens, so you can feel confident about what you’re eating and feeding your family.”

Founders do not start business without thought, and the same went for Angie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Navigating her 6-month-old son's diagnosis of allergies to peanuts, tree nuts, eggs and milk led her to the idea to start Safer Plate.

"I was tired of the lack of options for my family, spent too much time at the grocery store reading labels, and researching allergy-friendly ways to create the comfort food that I was so used to eating," she said. "It was important to me that our family have one meal together at the dinner table every night.”

Her company's products are free of almost all nine major allergens (some contain coconut products).

The food allergy community is supportive of Safer Plate and she says the messages she receives from clients bring tears to her eyes.

Not every business owner can say they receive messages like that, but it's testimonies such as those that tell Angie she has achieved her goal of making a difference with the work she does.

Angie shares this advice for those who want to start their own business: “Make sure you know your ‘why’. Why are you starting this company? There should be zero hesitation in your answer. Also, make sure you have the right people and resources in place.”

Angie Nelson, founder of Safer Plate. Contributed

Kristen Asleson is owner of Midwest Virtual Assistants. Send comments and ideas to news@postbulletin.com .