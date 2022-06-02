SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Business
Opinion
Manage your mistakes, and don't make excuses

Columnist Dave Conrad says taking responsibility for errors begins at the top.

Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Opinion by Dave Conrad
June 02, 2022 11:00 AM
Dear Dave,

I work with a lot of good people who work very hard. Plus, they show a great deal of pride and integrity in their work. However, I have a couple of co-workers who make a lot of mistakes and worse, they try to cover up their mistakes without doing anything to correct them. They seem to get away with these errors. I am not their manager or their caretaker, just a fellow employee.

— H

Dear H,

I always asked my business students: Success is easy to deal with, but how well do you handle your mistakes? Further, do you embrace them as opportunities to showcase your leadership skills, or do you shy away and look to cover up your flaws?

The key to overcoming the tendency to cover up our flaws and mistakes is to understand that doing so is a failure that typically makes the problem worse. Also, our inability to own up to our mistakes actually decreases our personal credibility and trust with others — contrary to the belief of many political and business leaders.

Making errors at work or elsewhere can be embarrassing and many people become defensive or evasive when faced with a mistake that they made. However, the best way to handle a mistake is to own up to it, fix it, and be sure to learn from the mistake — and to teach others that burying their mistakes can make things worse.

To a large extent, how much pressure a company puts on their employees to never ever slip-up, will determine how the employees will behave when they create errors. When employees walk around in a state of paranoia, I believe they will be more likely to create errors. And to make matters worse, these people could be pointing the finger at you or others as being the ones that actually made the mistakes. There are no limits to what people will do to prevent themselves from looking bad.

'Coming clean' is leadership

Admitting that you made errors takes courage: a characteristic of quality “self-management” and leadership. Admitting your errors also invites others to do the same, which contributes to the creation of a healthy work environment with a culture of “error repair” and not “mistake hiding.”

The challenge for managers is to use mistakes as teaching moments — and to inform employees that they will not be kicked out the door if they make mistakes.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.

