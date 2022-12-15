Managers learn their own management style

Dear Dave,

I had a job interview recently and one of the questions was, “How would you describe your management style?” I have managed employees for a long time, but I guess I really never considered whether or not I had a style; I just did what I thought was right and what good managers seem to do. Please write something about learning management styles.

— R

Dear R,

I like your style — you wrote to me. Managers have to perform many roles in an organization and how they handle various situations and people will depend on their style of management. A management style is considered an overall and consistent method and system of leadership used by a manager.

You will notice that I wrote “system of leadership” in the description above. I believe managers must be good leaders, and good leaders must learn and use good management techniques. I think we all have seen managers who make their employees fear them and make their staff only use “lock-step” almost robotic behaviors. Conversely, we have all seen leaders fall on their faces when they are expected to organize a project or make a customer decision. Hence the creation of the leader-manager, the best of both skillsets.

The manager can be a raving, dominating lunatic or they can be coaches who bring out the best in their employees. Management styles involve characteristic and consistent ways of making decisions and relating to employees. I could write volumes about the importance of effective management styles and the many styles managers may develop, but I will try to cut to the chase and also try my best to show you what managers can and should be doing.

Respecting the basics

Let me first say that the best managers earn respect by following the “golden rule” of leadership. Do unto others, and all that. When employing this style, managers will often see a feelings are mutual. When showing respect to one of your employees, you will see their faces light up … because showing respect is far too rare in manager-employee relationships.

Also, good managers build an environment of trust. Trust exists when an employee can say they know they can make a mistake at work without being condemned or fired – but they are expected to learn from their mistakes … and fix them. And trust can be shown when an employee is given the responsibility of organizing and completing a demanding project or task. I very much doubt that a manager will hand over a highly sensitive and highly demanding piece of work just to see an employee flounder and fail. I certainly hope that this would not happen.

Good managers to good leaders

Managers must be involved, engaged and analytical leaders. Good leaders can read and adapt to the unique demands of the situation, the needs of the people involved and the particular challenges facing the organization. These organizational assessment pieces become the three legs of an “analysis stool” – scrutinizing the situation, the people, and what the organization is going through can provide good information for decision-making.

Emotional Intelligence guru, Daniel Goleman, describes six different styles of leadership. The most effective leaders can move among these styles, adopting the one that best meets the needs of the moment. These styles can all become part of the leader’s arsenal of performance.

The Visionary style works when an organization needs a new direction. The goal is to move people towards a new set of shared aspirations and dreams. This leader believes explaining the “why” can produce the “how.”

The Coaching style is a one-on-one highly participatory style and focuses on developing individuals, showing them how to improve their performance and helping to connect their goals to the goals of the organization without micromanaging them.

An Affiliating style emphasizes teamwork and creates harmony in a group by connecting people to each other, heightening team cohesion and increasing morale. Managers who embrace this style are concerned with employees’ feelings, thoughts and well-being.

A Democratic style draws on people’s knowledge and skills, and creates group commitment to the company mission. This style gathers and appreciates diverse opinions and ideas and achieves consensus before reaching a final decision.

With a Pacesetting style, the leader is task-oriented and sets high standards for performance. This style is obsessive about doing things better and faster and asks the same of everyone. These leaders are highly involved in the day-to-day work and are fully aware of operations and procedures.

Finally, the Commanding style is autocratic, a classic model of “military” style leadership. While most often used, this style is often least effective. The Commanding style rarely involves praise and frequently employs criticism, and it can hurt the morale and job satisfaction of the best employees.

While elements of personal style may vary, and no matter what you decide about your own style, you should give careful thought to managing with sensitivity, authenticity, respect and sincerity.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.