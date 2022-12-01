Maybe the boss' daughter needs coaching

Dear Dave,

The owner of our company just brought his daughter on board and gave her a top management position. I have been with the company for almost two decades and have watched this young lady grow up. She does have a college degree, but she has a lot to learn about communicating with our customers and employees — including me. How can I deal with this situation? I know she is going to make many mistakes, and I do not want to be one of the employees who suffers from the errors she makes.

— F

Dear F,

In defense of the daughter, maybe she has matured and learned something about business and people. Give her a shot and see what she is made of. I do agree, though, that the risk you run is that she will mess up and cause damage to the company. If the father is a savvy businessperson — I assume he is, because you have stuck with him for so many years — he will keep an eye on her and monitor her decisions and behavior.

If you have an open and honest relationship with the father, ask for a private meeting and very diplomatically ask how you can help the company more in fulfilling its strategic direction. Be careful: you may be seen by the father as someone who is only voicing worries about the competencies of the daughter based on speculation, and you have no proof that things — and the daughter — may need watching and adjusting.

Also, remember, parents are usually very proud of their kids and want to see them do well. The parents believe their legacy is produced when their children carry the torch forward. However, there is a belief in some business circles that the children of successful entrepreneurs tend to be less motivated than their driven, hard-working, and highly energetic moms and dads, and they tend to spend their time languishing and squandering their parents’ money. I hope this is not the case, though, I have seen it happen more than once.

So, how can you work with this new management challenge? One business consultant offers some advice:



Give her a chance. Before you jump to conclusions about her capabilities, give this young lady at least a few months to not only get a feel for what she can accomplish, but you can also see how the rest of the organization deals with her.

See things from her perspective. She may be as sensitive to this nepotism issue as you are. Give her a chance to offer her ideas and perspectives before assuming she is ungrateful for her job gift from Dad and only wants to “cruise through her duties.”

Make her successful. Anything you can do to make it obvious to your boss that you are doing everything in your power to help make her successful will score major points for you in the process and create an alliance with this new manager.

Show her the ropes. Like any new employee, she will likely need some guidance about the intricacies of the organization, and this is a good opportunity to show that you’re a team player and will be a powerful ally in the organization.

Remember who hired her. Consider the possibility that her parents may have pressured her to come on board, and grow and thrive. Her parents do not want to look bad, so don’t make them. And don’t overreact when something negative happens. The greatest signs of maturity are assessing things calmly and never pointing the finger unjustly.

Something else you may want to do is offer to be a mentor to the daughter. If you become one, one of the most important things you can advise the daughter to consider is what leadership writer, Warren Bennis wrote: “Managers know how to do things right, but leaders know the right things to do.” Simply, managers understand processes and how to get things done through people, and leaders know how to compel people to go beyond just getting things done — and good leaders bring out the best in their employees.

Companies have learned they need leaders who can inspire, energize, build trust and get people to want to work toward a shared vision. While managers assume the more directive nature of work — they plan, organize, coordinate, and control things — leaders get people truly engaged and enthused through their active participation and work ownership. If you can motivate the daughter to understand and consider the use of these management and leadership challenges, she will go a long way in becoming a successful and respected visionary leader.

Bennis also says, “Not all managers are good leaders and not all leaders are good managers.” If a company can find strong managers that can lead well, I think they should hire them pronto. Try to help the daughter be one of those managers.

See what happens. You may be surprised. In any case, know that Dad will be watching closely. There is no way he wants to see her labor fail. He will “not let go of the bicycle” until he is assured his daughter can stay up and in a straight line. Good luck.

