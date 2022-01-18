SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Mayo Clinic announces staff raises equal to 2020

Mayo Clinic employees were notified of an annual salary increase of 2% for 2022 with a 2.75 multiplier this week. That is the same as Mayo Clinic provided in pre-pandemic 2020. Other organizations are offering raises of more than 3% because of staff shortages and inflations, according to business survey.

032221.N.RPB.MAYO.CLINIC.1008152.jpg
Mayo Clinic's Gonda Building Monday, March 22, 2021, in downtown Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
January 18, 2022 03:01 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic announced a 2% salary raise for 2022 with a 2.75 multiplier, which is less than many companies are offering in the face of staff shortages and rising inflation.

Employees were notified of the annual salary increase via a message from CEO Gianrico Farrugia and Chief Administrative Officer Christina Zorn. Mayo Clinic has about 73,000 employees at all of its campuses; about 39,000 work in the Rochester area.

The salary adjustment is going to “eligible consulting and allied health staff,” according to the internal message. The raises will be effective March 16 and will show up in employees’ paychecks on April 5.

This raise is the same amount as the one Mayo Clinic instituted in pre-pandemic 2020 .

Mayo Clinic’s overall revenue has grown throughout the pandemic with a revenue of $4.01 billion in the third quarter of 2021. That was 18.2% higher than $3.39 billion the same pre-pandemic quarter in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo Clinic’s 2022 raises don’t follow a reported national trend of wage increases of more than 3%.

Also Read
Mayo Clinic logo
Local
Animal rights group files complaint in Mayo Clinic research puppy death
Stop Animal Exploitation Now filed an animal welfare complaint Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, with the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service
January 18, 2022 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Rochester Public Library Logo
Local
New partnership brings social worker to Rochester library
Family Services Rochester partners with city operation to help those who need housing, food and other social services.
January 18, 2022 01:39 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Jerk King 2
Local
Jerk King's lawsuit against Rochester, DMC returns to local court
Both sides agreed to have federal claims dismissed, but allegations of business interference remain at state level.
January 18, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

A survey of 240 companies by The Conference Board, an international business research group, found they were providing an average raise of 3.9% for 2022. A survey of 1,004 companies by Willis Towers Watson, another research firm, found an average raise of 3.4% for 2022.

Companies in the two surveys cited the tight labor market and inflation for the raises.

The salary of Mayo Clinic CEO Gianrico Farrugia, increased by 45 percent from $1.19 million in 2018 to $2.77 million in 2019.

Farrugia was promoted from being in charge of Mayo Clinic’s Florida campus in 2018 to being the organization’s overall CEO in 2019. This salary data is the most recent available from annual 990 IRS filings.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Related Topics: MAYO CLINICROCHESTER
What to read next
Mayo 2021 financial slide.jpg
Business
Mayo Clinic reports revenue growth throughout the pandemic
Mayo Clinic's revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $4.01 billion, 18.2 percent higher than $3.39 billion the same pre-pandemic quarter in 2019. Revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was $3.53 billion, reported Mayo Clinic at the annual JP Morgan Health Care Conference last week.
January 18, 2022 10:23 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Scam graphic
Local
Hotel employee falls for package scam
The hotel is out $338 after an employee took the money from the register believing they were doing so on the owner's instructions.
January 18, 2022 09:37 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Illustration of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard logos
Business
Microsoft to buy 'Call of Duty' maker Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion
Activision's library of games such as "Call of Duty" and "Overwatch" gives Microsoft's Xbox gaming platform an edge over Sony's Playstation.
January 18, 2022 09:22 AM
 · 
By  Subrat Patnaik / Reuters
Eyota - Olmsted County map.png
Local
Investigation ongoing into Eyota medical call, at least one dead
Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller said Tuesday morning that 38-year-old Brandon Mueller was declared dead about 2:45 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 500 block of Canyon Lane Northwest in Eyota. Two other Eyota men, a 43-year-old and a 38-year-old, were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus in critical condition.
January 18, 2022 09:08 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts