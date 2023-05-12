99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Mayo Clinic Board postpones $4 billion decision until fates of contested bills are resolved

Mayo Clinic's ultimatum to reconsider major investment over two proposed health care bills still stands. Trustees met Friday and "action is pending outcomes of the legislative session."

Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic's downtown Rochester campus Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 6:26 PM

ROCHESTER — Since the fate of two bills opposed by Mayo Clinic is still up in the air, the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees has opted to delay finalizing decisions about an estimated $4 billion investment.

This story begins on May 3, when Kate Johansen, Mayo Clinic's vice chair of external engagement, sent an email to Gov. Tim Walz and state lawmakers threatening to reconsider planned construction projects described as “four times the size of the investment in U.S. Bank Stadium,” if the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act (KNABA) and the Health Care Affordability Board bills are enacted.

Details of the construction projects were not released, though Mayo Clinic spokeswoman Heather Carlson Kehren later stated, “The potential investment is part of a multi-year, strategic initiative that aims to transform health care and focuses on Rochester.” Insiders claim that the future investment could involve building a third hospital in Rochester. Mayo Clinic has not confirmed or denied that.

Find more news important to you

The Johansen email also informed the lawmakers that Mayo Clinic’s Board of Trustees were “set to move forward to consider this investment” at an upcoming meeting.

That quarterly meeting took place on Friday, May 12, 2023. Unsurprisingly, the trustees did not make a definitive decision about the future investment, since negotiations about the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act and the Health Care Affordability Board bills are still underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Board of Trustees reviewed and agreed on action on a number of items at its regularly scheduled quarterly board meeting but action is pending outcomes of the legislative session before determining next steps,” wrote Mayo Clinic Spokeswoman Kristyn K. Jacobson.

The trustees did vote to elect Donald M. Remy, former deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, to the board.

"Mr. Remy is an exceptional leader who comes to us with significant experience in health care, government and legal affairs, and international business," stated Mayo Clinic president and CEO Dr. Gianrico Farrugia.

Gianrico Farrugia, Mayo Clinic CEO
Gianrico Farrugia

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Nurses Association continued its sit-in at the State Capitol on Friday to urge lawmakers to ignore Mayo Clinic’s ultimatum and pass the bills.

“Mayo executives refused to engage in the open and transparent democratic process, and they refuse to engage with legislators and the public with transparency now. If corporate executives are allowed to dictate our public policy behind closed doors, it tells Minnesotans that their democratic process does not work for them,” stated MNA President Mary C. Turner on Friday. “Governor Walz and legislators must stand strong against corporate bullies, and defend democracy to protect patients and retain nurses in Minnesota.”

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What To Read Next
1178150+MNSure-Logo.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesotans with unaffordable family insurance can enroll in MNsure during special period
May 12, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
massage-g2b0d21b10_1920.jpg
Local
Potential changes continue for massage therapy businesses in the wake of probations
May 12, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
MyKitta Davis
Rochester in Color
'I always knew I wanted to open a clothing store'
May 12, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Andre Crockett
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


IMG_0400.JPG
Minnesota
Blue Water Farms wants to make Red Wing property the home of its walleye farm
May 12, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Noah Fish
mateo-compete.jpg
Prep
Rochester's Wilkins to take his elite fencing skills to high-end college program
May 12, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique & Flea Market
Local
Photos: Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique Show & Flea Market on Friday, May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Matthew Raymond Rahn
Local
Lake City man's plea deal for sexually assaulting 4 girls calls for a 45-year sentence
May 12, 2023 09:39 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson