Mayo Clinic Board postpones $4 billion decision until fates of contested bills are resolved

ROCHESTER — Since the fate of two bills opposed by Mayo Clinic is still up in the air, the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees has opted to delay finalizing decisions about an estimated $4 billion investment.

This story begins on May 3, when Kate Johansen, Mayo Clinic's vice chair of external engagement, sent an email to Gov. Tim Walz and state lawmakers threatening to reconsider planned construction projects described as “four times the size of the investment in U.S. Bank Stadium,” if the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act (KNABA) and the Health Care Affordability Board bills are enacted.

Details of the construction projects were not released, though Mayo Clinic spokeswoman Heather Carlson Kehren later stated, “The potential investment is part of a multi-year, strategic initiative that aims to transform health care and focuses on Rochester.” Insiders claim that the future investment could involve building a third hospital in Rochester. Mayo Clinic has not confirmed or denied that.

The Johansen email also informed the lawmakers that Mayo Clinic’s Board of Trustees were “set to move forward to consider this investment” at an upcoming meeting.

That quarterly meeting took place on Friday, May 12, 2023. Unsurprisingly, the trustees did not make a definitive decision about the future investment, since negotiations about the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act and the Health Care Affordability Board bills are still underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Board of Trustees reviewed and agreed on action on a number of items at its regularly scheduled quarterly board meeting but action is pending outcomes of the legislative session before determining next steps,” wrote Mayo Clinic Spokeswoman Kristyn K. Jacobson.

The trustees did vote to elect Donald M. Remy, former deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, to the board.

"Mr. Remy is an exceptional leader who comes to us with significant experience in health care, government and legal affairs, and international business," stated Mayo Clinic president and CEO Dr. Gianrico Farrugia.

Gianrico Farrugia

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Nurses Association continued its sit-in at the State Capitol on Friday to urge lawmakers to ignore Mayo Clinic’s ultimatum and pass the bills.

“Mayo executives refused to engage in the open and transparent democratic process, and they refuse to engage with legislators and the public with transparency now. If corporate executives are allowed to dictate our public policy behind closed doors, it tells Minnesotans that their democratic process does not work for them,” stated MNA President Mary C. Turner on Friday. “Governor Walz and legislators must stand strong against corporate bullies, and defend democracy to protect patients and retain nurses in Minnesota.”