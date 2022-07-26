SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Business
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mayo Clinic has a new shop in store for South Broadway

A building permit has been filed for the “interior remodel of a long-empty space next to Arrow Hardware on the south end of the shopping center.

20220725_142555(0).jpg
A building permit has been filed for the “interior remodel of an existing retail space. (Mayo Clinic Store)” for Suite 36 in the Crossroads Shopping Center at 1201 Broadway S. That means Mayo Clinic Store is moving into a long-empty space next to Arrow Hardware on the south end of the shopping center.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
July 25, 2022 08:08 PM
ROCHESTER — It looks like Mayo Clinic is stretching out from downtown Rochester to open a new retail store on South Broadway.

A building permit has been filed for the “interior remodel of an existing retail space. (Mayo Clinic Store)” for Suite 36 in the Crossroads Shopping Center at 1201 Broadway Ave. S.

That means Mayo Clinic Store is moving into a long-empty space next to Arrow Hardware on the south end of the shopping center. Mayo Clinic has not confirmed a timeline for that project yet.

That space is best known as where Hancock Fabrics operated for many years until it closed in 2016. That was when Hancock Fabrics closed all of its 255 stores after filing for bankruptcy.

Mayo Clinic has four other retail locations in Rochester that sell a variety of things including medical supplies, compression clothing, mastectomy products, wigs, Mayo logo apparel and sleep apnea gear.

This will be one of the first times in recent years that Mayo Clinic has operated a Rochester store outside of the downtown area. There was a store located inside Saint Marys Hospital on Second Street Southwest. That one closed in 2008 , after a four-year run.

The branded retail stores bring in steady revenue for Mayo Clinic with some years being better than others. In 2021, stores accounted for $67 million of revenue, which was a 17.5% jump from $57 million in 2020.

The Mayo Clinic stores tallied $38 million in 2019, which was down from $44 million in 2018.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

