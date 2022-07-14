SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Mayo Clinic Health System nurses in Mankato have union decertification vote scheduled

Nurses at Mayo Clinic, Mankato, seeking to decertify their membership with the Minnesota Nurses Association, have a date set for their vote later this month

Mayo Clinic logo
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
July 14, 2022 11:46 AM
MANKATO — A date has been set for nurses at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Mankato to vote for or against desertification of their union membership with the Minnesota Nurses Association.

The vote will take place on July 25, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Mankato hospital with two time blocks available for nurses to vote. Voting will occur from 6-9 a.m. and from 2-8 p.m.

A petition was signed by 200 nurses at Mayo Clinic Health System last month, led by registered nurse Brittany Burgess, seeking to end their union membership with the MNA due to monopolization bargaining powers held by the union and Mayo Clinic.

The staff-led effort to decertify themselves from the union would be the first Mayo Clinic location in the state to break away from the MNA.

Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
