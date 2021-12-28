Mayo Clinic helps Indonesia keep its 'medical tourists' at home

Mayo Clinic is working on a new hospital project in Bali to help Indonesia keep its citizens from traveling abroad for medical care.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced the project at the groundbreaking of the Bali International Hospital in Denpasar City earlier this week.

"We hope that not only our own people will go to Bali Province for health treatment but also the foreigners, as the hospital will collaborate with the renowned Mayo Clinic,” the president was quoted as saying by the Antara News site. "Once the hospital is ready, the people would not need to go abroad to be treated, as they can head to Bali Province. Thus, the province will become a health tourism destination.”

Widodo explained that the goal of the hospital is to keep the estimated 600,000 Indonesian "medical tourists" that travel to Singapore, Malaysia and the United State each year. Those medical tourists spend an estimated $8.9 billion annually in other countries.

While Mayo Clinic is collaborating on the hospital, it is not invested in the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Mayo Clinic is not involved in building, operating or owning the Bali International Hospital in Indonesia. As President Joko Widodo announced in his remarks on December 27, Mayo Clinic is proud to be advising on the development, planning and design for this new health care facility through Mayo Clinic Global Consulting," said Mayo Clinicspokeswoman Rhoda Madson.

Mayo Clinic Global Consulting previously went by the name of International Advisory Services. Mayo Clinic Global Consulting is described as being “developed to help clients improve administrative efficiencies and effectiveness to enhance medical practice and patient care through the application of Mayo Clinic's integrated clinical care and practice models.”

One of the services it offers is “Greenfield to excellence,” which is planning and developing new hospitals for a client, like Indonesia.

The new Bali International Hospital is expected to be completed and open for patients by mid-2023.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.