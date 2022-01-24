SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Mayo Clinic is expanding the offerings of its London clinic

Mayo Clinic is adding more cardiac services to its London clinic, which it opened as a joint venture with Oxford University in late 2019. Mayo Clinic became the sole owner of the London clinic in 2020.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
January 24, 2022 04:49 PM
LONDON — Mayo Clinic is beefing up its health care offerings at its base in England with a new cardiac imaging service.

Mayo Clinic Healthcare opened as a joint venture with Oxford University in late 2019. Mayo Clinic became the sole owner of the London clinic in 2020.

The clinic is located at 15 Portland Place in a historic six-story building across the street from the BBC headquarters in London’s high-profile Harley Street Medical Area. Mayo Clinic describes the international medical center as “the United Kingdom’s front door” to the Mayo Clinic in the United States.

The London site recently announced that it is adding 3D transesophageal echocardiography to its cardiac imaging offerings. The process uses a thin scope to view a patient’s heart via their esophagus.

"Using transesophageal echo, we can confirm an initial diagnosis of heart valve disease or provide a useful second opinion to guide a patient's next steps. When surgical repair or heart valve replacement is needed to regain healthy blood flow, our Mayo Clinic Healthcare team consults with interventional cardiology colleagues and surgeons in the U.S. to offer patients highly personalized recommendations," stated Mayo Clinic's Dr. Gosia Wamil in the announcement of the new offering.

In the summer of 2021, Mayo Clinic added several medical specialties to its London site, including cardiology, gastroenterology and pulmonary medicine.

Mayo Clinic isn't the only top U.S. health care institution staking a claim in London. Mayo competitor, Cleveland Clinic also has an out-patient clinic on Portland Place, within a block of Mayo Clinic’s site.

Cleveland Clinic is also preparing to open its own London hospital in March. The 184-bed hospital occupies a gargoyle-festooned eight-story building near Buckingham Palace and many international embassies.

Both Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic also have international medical centers in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

