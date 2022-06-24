SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mayo Clinic Labs to soon offer monkeypox testing

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced last week that five commercial laboratories, including Mayo Clinic Laboratories in Rochester, are now authorized to perform monkeypox tests to “greatly increase the capacity for the nation to detect the poxvirus.”

bca8579920898422da4add1bacd8cbeb.jpg
The Mayo Clinic's Gonda building Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in downtown Rochester.
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
June 24, 2022 05:08 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic is gearing up to start testing for monkeypox, a virus surging worldwide.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced last week that five commercial laboratories, including Mayo Clinic Laboratories in Rochester, are now authorized to perform monkeypox tests to “greatly increase the capacity for the nation to detect the poxvirus.”

Also Read
Fatal Motorcycle vs. Passenger Vehicle Crash
Local
16-year-old motorcyclist killed in Thursday crash identified
Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, Rochester police and fire were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Circle Drive and Northern Valley Drive Northeast.
June 24, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine
Exclusive
NewsMD
Where can kids 6 months to 4 years can get vaccinated in Rochester?
Vaccination clinics across the country are now receiving more supply of these vaccines to help meet the demand of the millions of children that now qualify to receive them.
June 24, 2022 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Kombucha PB.jpg
Members Only
Business
Cowabunga - A wave of Med City kombucha might be on the way
Matt Jewison, who owns Rochester’s two Anytime Fitness locations, has filed plans with the city of Rochester to start a commercial kombucha brewing company to make the fermented tea drink with probiotics and antioxidants to sell locally in coffee shops, restaurants and breweries.
June 24, 2022 12:22 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

There have been 142 reported monkeypox cases in the U.S. across 24 states and Washington, D.C., as of last week, since the first case was reported on May 17, 2022.

"All Americans should be concerned about monkeypox cases. Thankfully, we have right now the tools to fight and treat cases in America," wrote HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra in a statement. "By dramatically expanding the number of testing locations throughout the country, we are making it possible for anyone who needs to be tested to do so."

Dr. Matt Binnicker, Mayo Clinic’s director of clinical virology at Mayo Clinic, said the orthopoxvirus tests from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have arrived in Rochester. The Mayo Clinic’s Division of Clinical Microbiology will be conducting the tests.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mayo plans to be up and running in early July,” according to Binnicker.

When asked about the estimated number of tests expected to be done or how much a test will cost, this was the response:

“Mayo Clinic Laboratories is providing diagnostics in a critical time of need and that will continue to be the focus. Other details will be worked out at a later date,” stated Binnicker.

Mayo Clinic Laboratories, which is not under Mayo Clinic’s non-profit umbrella, operates at 3050 Superior Dr. NW in northwest Rochester.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERMEMBERS-ONLYMAYO CLINIC
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Shan Stephen Fiorenza
Local
Former RCTC football player facing new assault charges after brandishing gun in downtown Rochester
Shan Stephen Fiorenza, 21, of Rochester, is accused of brandishing a gun during a verbal confrontation in downtown Rochester early Friday morning. He is also facing assault charges in a separate incident where he is accused of beating the coach of a rival football team.
June 24, 2022 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
COVID cases page.png
NewsMD
See the latest COVID-19 numbers for Southeast Minnesota here
See the latest COVID-19 numbers updated daily.
June 24, 2022 11:19 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Drone - Soldiers Field Park (copy)
Local
Community input sought for Silver Lake and Soldiers Memorial Field park planning efforts
Online surveys seek comment on proposed options for future of two Rochester city parks.
June 24, 2022 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
pexels-karolina-grabowska-4506109.jpg
NewsMD
Opioids don't work. A new book explores what's next
Acute and chronic pain are unrelated and must be treated as such, says author of new book on the complexity of chronic pain and the need for a multispecialty, non-opioid model of chronic pain treatment.
June 24, 2022 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Paul John Scott