Mayo Clinic lands $48.2 million federal research grant

Mayo Clinic
The National Institutes of Health recently awarded Mayo Clinic a $48.2 million grant to fund research at its Center for Clinical and Translational Science. This is the latest in a string of grants totaling $234 million since 2006.
Post Bulletin file photo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
September 07, 2022 10:10 AM
ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic recently landed a $48.2 million federal grant to fund research at its Center for Clinical and Translational Science , the latest in a string of grants totaling $234 million.

In the next five years, the National Institutes of Health grant will finance Mayo Clinic’s efforts to:

  • Make clinical trials “more efficient, inclusive, and accessible.” 
  • Advance research in digital and rural health. 
  • Strengthen community research partnerships and collaborations. 
  • Train clinical trial managers and enhance clinical research education and training programs. 

This is the latest five-year grant in a process that started in 2006, when Mayo Clinic was awarded $72.5 million. The grant was renewed at $64.6 million in 2011. It was six years later in 2017, when the grant was once again renewed for $48.8 million.
"This will allow Mayo to continue to provide core resources, mentoring and training, and opportunities to develop innovative approaches and technologies for our investigators,” stated Dr. Claudia Lucchinetti, director of Mayo Clinic’s Center for Clinical and Translational Science and principal investigator on the grant, when the grant was announced.

This is one of Mayo Clinic’s largest research grants. In 2016, NIH awarded an All of Us Research Program five-year grant for $142 million. Mayo Clinic Cancer Center has been funded by the Cancer Center Support Grant from the National Cancer Institute since 1975. The most recent round of financing was in 2019 when it received a $28.7 million five-year grant.

In the past, the Center for Clinical and Translational Science grants funded research that allowed Mayo Clinic to streamline its COVID-19 research strategy.

It also helps fund Dr. LaPrincess Brewer’s research program called Fostering African-American Improvement in Total Health (FAITH) that focuses on addressing cardiovascular health disparities in collaboration with African-American churches. Another project supported by this federal grant is a Mayo Clinic and University of Minnesota joint research center that aims to reduce the health disparities experienced by people of color.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
