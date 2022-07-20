Mayo Clinic makes climate commitment with greenhouse gas initiative

ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% within 10 years, a commitment one local environmental activist applauds.

Mayo Clinic recently joined the Better Climate Challenge, an initiative launched by the U.S. Department of Energy that encourages organizations to set ambitious goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

It is committing to cutting “certain greenhouse gas emissions” by 50% and reducing energy use by 20% within 10 years. Participating in the challenge means Mayo Clinic will develop and submit a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, publicly share its results and report its greenhouse gas emissions data annually over the next 10 years.

"This commitment represents a critical step in Mayo Clinic's effort to create a healthier environment," stated Mayo Clinic’s Green Committee Chair Dr. John Dillon in the announcement of the project. "Commitment to the Better Climate Challenge marks a pivotal moment in Mayo Clinic's sustainability journey. Meeting this target will be challenging. However, with teamwork and investment, I am confident Mayo Clinic will achieve the goal.”

To reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Mayo Clinic will focus on reducing energy use, transportation and other emissions, such as from anesthetic gas and refrigerant.

Any reduction of emissions by Mayo Clinic and its peers could go a long way. Health care is considered to be responsible for an estimated 8.5% of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., according to the Health Affairs policy journal.

Rick Morris , Rochester’s Sierra Club organizing representative and clean energy campaign organizer, thinks this could be a good step for Mayo Clinic.

“I applaud them and thank them for taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint, even a little bit. But I would ask why they're taking this step and ignoring the far more glaring, far more egregious, and far more powerful climate emissions that result from their owning a fossil fuel business,” he said.

Morris referred to Mayo Clinic’s oil and gas wells in Texas and Oklahoma that earned $101 million in revenue in 2021 . Mayo Clinic inherited the Texas property from Barbara Woodward Lips in 1997.

Mayo Clinic indicated that the investment helps fund its research and provide care for patients.

“Mayo is fully committed to the initiative and will work across the organization to identify areas of reduction and develop solutions to create a healthier environment,” wrote Mayo Clinic spokesperson Kelley Luckstein. “The investment in Latigo Petroleum LLC was a result of a bequest by a generous Mayo Clinic patient. All proceeds from investments are used to support Mayo Clinic's humanitarian mission of compassionate patient care, vital research, and education.”

