Mayo Clinic moves to fill more empty Rochester retail space

A building permit filed with the City of Rochester this week calls for a “tenant fit-up of new Mayo Clinic Retail” at 1129 Sixth St. NW. That is the address for the Barlow Plaza shopping center.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
August 11, 2022 05:01 PM
ROCHESTER – Mayo Clinic is continuing to expand its footprint in Rochester by stepping in to fill another empty retail space, the second such local project to surface within the past two weeks.

A building permit filed with the City of Rochester this week calls for a “tenant fit-up of new Mayo Clinic Retail” at 1129 Sixth St. NW. That is the address for the Barlow Plaza shopping center .

The project, later described as “Mayo Clinic Store,” has an estimated value of $57,000 for just the plumbing work.

The permit does not list the exact spot for the store. However, a dark Jackson Hewitt Tax Service office is listed as closed on the company’s list of Rochester locations. Jackson Hewitt occupies a 1,048-square-foot space sandwiched between Chuck & Don’s Pet Food & Supplies and the MegaExpress Laundry .

Neither Mayo Clinic nor the real estate firm that manages the shopping center have responded to questions about the future store.

However, this does seem to be very similar to a Mayo Clinic Store project that surfaced last week. In that case, a building permit was filed for a “interior remodel of an existing retail space (Mayo Clinic Store)” for Suite 36 in the Crossroads Shopping Center at 1201 Broadway Ave. S.

While Mayo Clinic did not confirm or provide any details about the Crossroads building permit, Mayo Spokesperson Kelley Luckstein did respond with a statement.

“Mayo Clinic Store is planning a new location in Rochester in response to patient requests. The store offers a wide range of high-quality medical products recommended by Mayo Clinic physicians that can help aid patients through recovery and daily life,” she wrote. “The Mayo Clinic Store currently has multiple locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Arizona.”

Mayo Clinic has four other retail locations in Rochester that sell a variety of things including medical supplies, compression clothing, mastectomy products, wigs, Mayo logo apparel and sleep apnea gear.

The branded retail stores bring in steady revenue for Mayo Clinic with some years being better than others. In 2021, stores accounted for $67 million of revenue, which was a 17.5% jump from $57 million in 2020.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

