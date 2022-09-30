Mayo Clinic names new chief administrator for Rochester

ROCHESTER — Natalie Caine is stepping into the role of Mayo Clinic’s chief administrative officer in Rochester.

Mayo Clinic announced Caine’s appointment this week. She will officially take on the new title on Oct. 12, 2022.

Caine has worked at Mayo Clinic for 17 years. She has held several leadership roles, including Rochester site director of the administrative fellowship program and assistant secretary of the Midwest Clinical Practice Committee. She most recently served as the associate administrator of the Department of Medicine.

"Natalie has distinguished herself by leading initiatives that align with the needs of our patients and provide opportunities for staff to find even more meaning in their work,” stated Mayo Clinic’s organization-wide Chief Administrative Officer Christina Zorn.

As the Rochester chief administrative officer, Caine will work with Dr. Amy W. Williams, the physician practice leader and executive dean in Rochester. The physician and administrator partnership will “provide overall management of the Rochester practice and oversee the Rochester practice’s operating performance, financial strength and contributions to Mayo Clinic to cure, connect and transform health care.”

Caine is succeeding Mary Jo Williamson, who rotated to a new position in August as chief administrative officer of Mayo Clinic Laboratories and other diagnostic services in the biopharma and cardiovascular spaces.

Williamson also left her role as chief administrative officer of Mayo Clinic Health System. Christopher Hasse replaced her in that position.