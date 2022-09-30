We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News reporting
Mayo Clinic names new chief administrator for Rochester

Mayo Clinic announced Natalie Caine’s appointment as chief administrative officer in Rochester this week. She will officially take on the new title on Oct. 12, 2022.

Natalie Caine
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
September 30, 2022 04:37 PM
ROCHESTER — Natalie Caine is stepping into the role of Mayo Clinic’s chief administrative officer in Rochester.

Mayo Clinic announced Caine’s appointment this week. She will officially take on the new title on Oct. 12, 2022.

Caine has worked at Mayo Clinic for 17 years. She has held several leadership roles, including Rochester site director of the administrative fellowship program and assistant secretary of the Midwest Clinical Practice Committee. She most recently served as the associate administrator of the Department of Medicine.

Med City business expands after buying next door building downtown
Jay Anderson, Tyler Anderson and Drew Anderson, who own Anderson Wheelchair, purchased a 7,100-square-foot building at 1111 Second St. SW for $900,000 in early September. The Andersons plan to expand their retail storefront and office space, as well as provide additional parking for customers.
September 30, 2022 03:52 PM
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard Around Rochester: Pescara ends breakfast; DQ ice cream in Chatfield year-round
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
September 30, 2022 12:00 PM
By  Jeff Kiger

"Natalie has distinguished herself by leading initiatives that align with the needs of our patients and provide opportunities for staff to find even more meaning in their work,” stated Mayo Clinic’s organization-wide Chief Administrative Officer Christina Zorn.

As the Rochester chief administrative officer, Caine will work with Dr. Amy W. Williams, the physician practice leader and executive dean in Rochester. The physician and administrator partnership will “provide overall management of the Rochester practice and oversee the Rochester practice’s operating performance, financial strength and contributions to Mayo Clinic to cure, connect and transform health care.”

Caine is succeeding Mary Jo Williamson, who rotated to a new position in August as chief administrative officer of Mayo Clinic Laboratories and other diagnostic services in the biopharma and cardiovascular spaces.

Williamson also left her role as chief administrative officer of Mayo Clinic Health System. Christopher Hasse replaced her in that position.

Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
