SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business

Mayo Clinic reports record revenues for 2021

Monday morning release shows a return to pre-pandemic earnings with a record high of $1.2 billion operating income in 2021. That’s a 65 percent jump from $727 million in 2020.

Mayo Clinic
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
February 28, 2022 09:03 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — In a return to its pre-pandemic earning levels, Mayo Clinic tallied a record high $1.2 billion operating income in 2021.

That’s a 65% jump from $727 million in 2020. Mayo Clinic’s previous highest annual operating income was $1 billion in 2019. The operating margin of 8.5% is also a record-tying figure, identical to the margin Mayo reported in 2014.

Mayo released the 2021 annual report early Monday morning. The clinic’s financial numbers were not bolstered in 2021 by federal financing programs as they were in 2020, when $182 million poured in from the CARES Act.

Total revenue for 2021 was $15.7 billion, which was up 14%, from $13.8 billion the previous year.

"Mayo Clinic staff have persevered heroically through more than two years of the pandemic and provided the highest-quality care for the historic numbers of patients who have trusted us with their health care,” stated Mayo Clinic CEO Dr. Gianrico Farrugia in the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue from medical service was $13.3 billion, up 15.6% from $11.5 billion in 2020.

Medicare accounted for $3.3 billion, up from $2.8 billion in 2020. That’s a 17% increase. Medicaid made payments of $475 million to Mayo Clinic in 2021, up from $373 million in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a major factor in 2021 as it was in 2020.

Read more from Jeff
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
2 new businesses to bloom soon in southwest Rochester
Chapter Aesthetic Studio and Wedding Day Diamonds are expected to open their doors in March in a recently built commercial center on the former site of Bakers Square.
February 25, 2022 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Running room.jpg
Members Only
Business
University of Minnesota to buy Broadway property as part of future campus plans
UMR's long-term plans for building a downtown campus seem to be moving forward again with the confirmation that the university is buying the former Running Room building.
February 25, 2022 03:21 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Stress-free dog groomer to open South Broadway shop
Christine Olson, a certified Fear Free dog groomer, is opening Christine's Pampered Pooches within the Pooches and Palomas space at 2116 S. Broadway.
February 24, 2022 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

Of the more than 1.4 million patients treated in 2021, “front-line and virtual teams cared for more than 160,000 patients with COVID-19,” according to the report.

Mayo staff tested more than 1.1 million people for COVID-19, administered more than 500,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, and provided more than 19,000 monoclonal antibody infusions.

Mayo Clinic Laboratories, an associated business operation, reported cash flow of $957 million in 2021, an increase from $861 million in 2020.

“Hospital census levels at Mayo Clinic reached new highs in 2021, with a weekly average of more than 2,100 patients ― 8.1% higher than in 2020. Hospital occupancy averaged nearly 92% — significantly higher than in 2019, before the pandemic,” according to the report.

Salaries and benefits for Mayo Clinic’s more than 73,000 employees increased to $8.6 billion, up from $7.9 billion in 2020. That’s an 8.8 percent jump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLYMAYO CLINICROCHESTER
What to read next
Dodge Center - Dodge County map.png
Local
Brooklyn Center man injured in single-vehicle crash in Dodge County
The Minnesota State Patrol reports that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, crash.
February 28, 2022 09:18 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Police lights crash report
Local
Rochester woman injured in single-vehicle crash in Wabasha County Sunday morning
A 51-year-old woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Sunday morning, Feb. 27, 2022, for non-life threatening injuries.
February 28, 2022 09:15 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 20-26, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 28, 2022 08:44 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Harvey Mackay column sig
Business
Time management is the most important management of all
Columnist Harvey Mackay says it is the one resource that you cannot buy or replace.
February 28, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Harvey Mackay