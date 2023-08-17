Mayo Clinic reports strong finances for 2023 so far with Q2 revenue of $4.47 billion

ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic’s operating income for the second quarter almost doubled to $300 million compared to the same quarter in 2022 as total revenue grew to $4.47 billion.

Compared to $4.03 billion in revenue collected in the second quarter of 2022, the 2023 revenue climbed by 10.8%. On Thursday, Mayo Clinic posted the unaudited consolidated financial report for the second quarter on the Electronic Municipal Market Access website.

While the $300 million operating income compared favorably with the second quarter total from 2022, Mayo Clinic reported an operating income of $451 million on $3.99 billion of revenue in the second quarter in 2021.

“Mayo Clinic begins the last half of 2023 in a very strong position and with considerable resources to support and advance the elements of our Bold. Forward. strategic plan with its vision to Cure, Connect and Transform health care,” according to a statement in the report.

Mayo Clinic also included a comment by the growth in revenue. “The increase is due to overperformance in core operations as well as positive,” according to the report. Under assets, Mayo Clinic reported $17.72 billion in investments. That was up from $17.25 at the end of 2022.

Medical services revenue of $3.78 billion accounted for 84.5% of the total second quarter $4.47 billion revenue. Medical revenue was $3.43 billion for this quarter in 2022.

Contract sources, like employer-funded insurance, remained the primary payers for medical services at $2.16 billion. Medicare accounted for $995 million the total. Medicaid brought in $148 million, which is down from $154 million for the same quarter last year. “Other, Including Self Pay” was tallied at $419 million.

Most patient volumes were higher than in 2022. Comparing the first six months of 2023 to 2022, outpatient visits increased by 6.5%, to 2,586,205. Surgical cases were up for the six months by 8.4%, to 75,260. Admissions grew very slightly by 0.01%, to 60,557. Patient days for the first half of the year dropped by 1.1% to 349,813 from 353,710 in 2022.

Overall, Mayo Clinic’s expenses climbed to $4.17 billion for the quarter, which was a 7.5% increase over $3.87 billion in expenses in the second quarter of 2022.

Employee salaries and benefits totaling $2.43 billion accounted for 58.2% of Mayo Clinic’s expenses for the quarter.

“The increase in salaries and benefits is due to planned salary increases as well as an increase in overall FTEs in consultant staff and allied health employees as recruitment continues to make progress,” according to the report.

Salaries and benefits were down a bit from $2.44 billion in the second quarter in 2023. Overall, salaries and benefits accounted for less of Mayo Clinic’s expenses than in the same quarters in 2022 and 2021, which were 59% of the total costs.