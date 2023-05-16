Mayo Clinic says 'leaked' Rochester project photos are incorrect

ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic says that “leaked photos” described as showing a plan to construct a massive, multibillion-dollar facility in downtown Rochester are “incorrect.”

KROC-AM News posted two blurry photos on its website of a model that depicts buildings on both sides of Second Street Southwest between Fourth Avenue and Fifth Avenue. The images appear to show new facilities built on top of where the Baldwin, Ozmun and Mayo Medical Sciences buildings now stand, as well as the Damon Parking Ramp.

“Numerous anonymous sources have provided KROC News with exclusive information about a multibillion-dollar plan that dwarfs the turn-of-the-century Gonda Building project," says KROC's post. "The sources have outlined a development plan that covers at least five entire city blocks that is highlighted by the construction of a new hospital on the Ozmun Building site that features twin towers that could rise 10 stories above the 21-story Gonda Building. Sources say Mayo's plan also includes a new laboratory facility at the current Baldwin Building site.”

Many Rochester insiders and community leaders have been buzzing about a possible project like this, since Mayo Clinic sent an email to Gov. Tim Walz and state lawmakers threatening to reconsider planned construction projects described as “four times the size of the investment in U.S. Bank Stadium,” if the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act (KNABA) and the Health Care Affordability Board bills are enacted. Quadrupling the U.S. Bank Stadium investment adds up to $4.4 billion.

When pressed, Mayo Clinic described the potential investment as “part of a multi-year, strategic initiative that aims to transform health care and focuses on Rochester.”

Do the KROC photos represent this initiative?

“The information and images shared in the KROC story are incorrect. What is correct is that our planning efforts are focused on reimagining the future of care from a digital and physical perspective,” wrote Mayo Clinic Spokeswoman Kristyn K. Jacobson. “This includes envisioning new and renewed spaces to meet the needs of Mayo Clinic patients, visitors and staff in future generations and far exceeds the original goal of Mayo Clinic private investment in the Destination Medical Center initiative. Currently Mayo Clinic is awaiting the outcome of the legislative session before determining next steps. ”

Troy Dunken of KROC responded that Mayo Clinic was contacted before the photos and story by Andy Brownell were posted on the site. Mayo Clinic's response included in Brownell's article did not dispute or confirm either the photos or the story.