SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Mayo Clinic says 'nearly 99%' of employees are vaccinated or exempt

“While final numbers are still not available, nearly 99% of staff across all Mayo Clinic locations have complied with the required vaccination program, meaning they have been vaccinated or have received medical or religious exemptions,” Mayo Clinic spokesperson Kelley Luckstein said in a statement. “This means that approximately 1% of staff across all locations will be released from employment as a result of the required vaccination program."

Vaccine
A COVID-19 vaccination is prepared to be administered. (Forum News Service file photo)
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
January 04, 2022 01:42 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — While the final numbers are still being tallied, Mayo Clinic reported Tuesday that “nearly 99 percent” of its 73,000 employees are now vaccinated against COVID-19 or have received an exemption for religious reasons.

That means 1% of the staff, or about 730 employees, did not get vaccines and comply with Mayo's mandate that they announced this summer.

The final stragglers attempting to meet Mayo Clinic’s deadline of being vaccinated received their first doses on Monday, Jan. 3.

Also Read
Smith Schafer
Business
Med City accounting firm ready to move out of downtown to northwest
Smith Schafer, one of the largest accounting firms in Minnesota, is moving its team to the second floor of a recently completed Rochester office building at 2575 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 8.
January 05, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
podcast+95e52e4b-e53b-4b71-a5b7-2f62e21c12c6-Health-Variant-Image-1400x1400.jpg
NewsMD
Health Variant: omicron, natural immunity and the difficulty of hatching a global scientific conspiracy
In the latest episode of "The Health Variant" podcast, host and NewsMD Health Correspondent Jeremy Fugleberg talks with immunologist Dr. Marc K. Jenkins at the University of Minnesota. Jenkins discusses what we know and don't know about the omicron variant, explains about why it's not so easy to know if you have the natural immunity you need to fight off COVID-19 (but could in the foreseeable future), and details what happened to the hopes for herd immunity. 
January 05, 2022 04:54 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Fugleberg
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports

“While final numbers are still not available, nearly 99% of staff across all Mayo Clinic locations have complied with the required vaccination program, meaning they have been vaccinated or have received medical or religious exemptions,” Mayo Clinic spokesperson Kelley Luckstein said in a statement. “This means that approximately 1% of staff across all locations will be released from employment as a result of the required vaccination program. This is comparable to what other health care organizations have experienced in implementing similar vaccine requirement programs. The majority of medical or religious exemption requests were granted.”

Mayo Clinic did not release specific numbers about how many employees were terminated at all locations or specifically in Rochester.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While Mayo Clinic is saddened to lose valuable employees, we need to take all steps necessary to keep our patients, workforce, visitors and communities safe. If individuals released from employment choose to get vaccinated at a later date, the opportunity exists for them to apply and return to Mayo Clinic for future job openings,” wrote Luckstein.

To be considered compliant with the vaccination rule, staff were required by Jan. 3 to receive at least one dose of the vaccine and not be overdue for a second shot of either the Moderna and Pfizer formulations.

Some long-time Mayo Clinic employees who were fired for not getting the vaccination declined to comment for this article for fear of community retaliation against either themselves or their families.

Mayo Clinic’s staff vaccination program includes everyone who works for Mayo Clinic, including contractors, vendors, students, research temporary professionals and volunteers.

Mayo Clinic emphasized that this mandate was about safety.

“Patients come to Mayo Clinic expecting to receive care in a safe environment, and Mayo Clinic must stand firmly behind the evidence supporting the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines to help protect the health and safety of our patients, workforce, visitors, and communities,” wrote Luckstein.

Related Topics: MAYO CLINICROCHESTERCOVID-19 VACCINE
What to read next
BIZ-TOPPS-EISNER-MLB-GET
Business
Michael Eisner sells Topps sports trading card company after losing key licenses
Eisner has owned Topps, the company synonymous with sports trading cards, since 2007 through his investment firm Tornante Co.
January 05, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Faughnder / Los Angeles Times
BIZ-CANNABIS-SALES-ILLINOIS-TB
Business
Illinois recreational cannabis sales set record in December, hit $1.38 billion for the year
The state’s 110 dispensaries sold more than 30 million weed products during 2021, with nearly a third of the recreational cannabis revenues generated by out-of-state customers, according to the state.
January 05, 2022 09:51 AM
 · 
By  Robert Channick / Chicago Tribune
010522.B.FF.SALESTAX
Business
Minnesota communities still capturing sales tax revenues despite ‘Amazon effect’, new research finds
The growth of online shopping and its effect on local taxes was a cause for concern among civic leaders. New research has shown those concerns are largely unfounded.
January 05, 2022 08:11 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Evanella
Ask SCORE column sig
Business
Strategies for small businesses to increase brand loyalty
Columnist Dean Swanson says successful small businesses share ways to get, retain customers
January 05, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dean Swanson