We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, October 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mayo Clinic to boost staff wages by 6% to 9%

Mayo Clinic announced to staff on Wednesday that all allied staff will receive 6% raises in 2023 with some seeing pay increases of up to 9%.

Mayo Clinic
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
October 05, 2022 12:13 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic is boosting its employees' paychecks in 2023 with raises from 6% to as high as 9%.

The announcement was made to staff on Wednesday in a letter from CEO Gianrico Farrugia and Chief Administrative Officer Christina Zorn and their leadership team. Mayo Clinic employs more than 73,000 people across the entire organization with about 41,000 employees based in Rochester.

Also Read
20221003_122833.jpg
Business
$5 million renovation to clear the way for Mayo Clinic employees to move to northwest Rochester
Mayo Clinic recently applied for a series of Rochester building permits to upgrade its complex at 4111 U.S. Highway 52 NW on its 41st Street Professional Campus.
October 04, 2022 01:10 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
DoubleTree Exterior Rochester.jpg
Business
Rochester DoubleTree closing for guests as renovation from hotel to dorm starts
The University of Minnesota will lease nine floors of the 34-year-old DoubleTree Hotel to adapt the about 200 rooms to provide 400 freshman student housing beds as well as gathering, dining and recreational space.
October 03, 2022 03:03 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

“We are pleased to announce that the salary adjustment for 2023 will offer allied health staff members in good standing increased pay range values and above-health-care-market salary increases,” according to the letter. “All eligible allied health staff will receive an increase of 6%.”

The raises will kick in on Jan. 4, 2023, and employees will see them in their Jan. 24, 2023, paychecks.

Staff who earn less than $20 per hour after the 6% increase will receive an additional increase for a total increase of 9%. Employees who earn between $20 per hour and $21 per hour after the 6% increase is applied will receive an additional increase for a total increase of 8%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pay ranges are also being adjusted to increase by 3%, meaning the range minimum, midpoint and maximum will all increase by 3%. That translates to all employees seeing pay raises of 6%, 8% or 9%.

The letter also detailed how the 2023 adjustment will boost employees who are at or near the top of their pay rates.

“Further, to acknowledge the expertise and commitment of our long-tenured staff, those who are close to or at the maximum of their new pay range will receive an increase in their 2023 compensation to ensure a total of a 6% increase,” stated the note to employees. “This will be in the form of two lump-sum payments — one in January and one in July.”

The higher-than-usual raises are in response to “the many challenges of the last few years.”

The announcement stated, “And although future economic conditions are unpredictable, our leadership team has made the decision to make a further investment in our extraordinary staff — because there is no Mayo Clinic without you.”

The 2023 raises are significantly higher than the pay adjustments of 2022, which upset some employees at the time. Mayo Clinic responded by increasing those raises.

Related Topics: MAYO CLINICROCHESTER
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
Candidate collage 3 (2).png
Local
Election 2022: Spring Valley City Council
Candidates for Spring Valley City Council make their pitches to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
October 05, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Mayo malpractice lawsuit alleges patient brain injury after hospital gave too much medication
A Shoreview, Minnesota, man says that Mayo employees administered him an overdose of a sedative, causing a brain injury. Mayo Clinic denies his claims.
October 05, 2022 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Fall Colors
Local
Ettinger, Crockett, Schultz among candidates appearing at Oct. 11 Meet the Candidates event in Lake City
The forum, hosted by the Woman's Club of Lake City and the Lake City Chamber of Commerce, will be broadcast on local channel 16.
October 05, 2022 10:16 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_5536.JPG
Local
Cradle 2 Career takes a step forward with first ever education summit
The summit on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, drew individuals from public school systems, law enforcement and private organizations.
October 05, 2022 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer