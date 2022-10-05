Mayo Clinic to boost staff wages by 6% to 9%

ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic is boosting its employees' paychecks in 2023 with raises from 6% to as high as 9%.

The announcement was made to staff on Wednesday in a letter from CEO Gianrico Farrugia and Chief Administrative Officer Christina Zorn and their leadership team. Mayo Clinic employs more than 73,000 people across the entire organization with about 41,000 employees based in Rochester.

“We are pleased to announce that the salary adjustment for 2023 will offer allied health staff members in good standing increased pay range values and above-health-care-market salary increases,” according to the letter. “All eligible allied health staff will receive an increase of 6%.”

The raises will kick in on Jan. 4, 2023, and employees will see them in their Jan. 24, 2023, paychecks.

Staff who earn less than $20 per hour after the 6% increase will receive an additional increase for a total increase of 9%. Employees who earn between $20 per hour and $21 per hour after the 6% increase is applied will receive an additional increase for a total increase of 8%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pay ranges are also being adjusted to increase by 3%, meaning the range minimum, midpoint and maximum will all increase by 3%. That translates to all employees seeing pay raises of 6%, 8% or 9%.

The letter also detailed how the 2023 adjustment will boost employees who are at or near the top of their pay rates.

“Further, to acknowledge the expertise and commitment of our long-tenured staff, those who are close to or at the maximum of their new pay range will receive an increase in their 2023 compensation to ensure a total of a 6% increase,” stated the note to employees. “This will be in the form of two lump-sum payments — one in January and one in July.”

The higher-than-usual raises are in response to “the many challenges of the last few years.”

The announcement stated, “And although future economic conditions are unpredictable, our leadership team has made the decision to make a further investment in our extraordinary staff — because there is no Mayo Clinic without you.”

The 2023 raises are significantly higher than the pay adjustments of 2022, which upset some employees at the time. Mayo Clinic responded by increasing those raises.