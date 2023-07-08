Mayo Clinic to build northwest shuttle parking lot to replace downtown space

ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic is carving out a new shuttle parking lot in northwest Rochester to replace downtown spaces being lost to development.

Mayo Clinic filed plans this week to expand the surface parking lot on its Support Center campus located at 4001 41st NW.

“This project proposes 640 additional parking spaces to be used for Mayo Clinic's off-site shuttle system. This lot will create additional parking to offset a loss in parking capacity when construction begins on the West Transit Village and other downtown Rochester development projects,” according to a statement released by Mayo Clinic spokesperson Heather Carlson Kehren.

Construction on the lot is expected to start this summer with the goal to have it open for use in the spring of 2024. No new access roads will be added, so it will be accessible via existing ones connecting to 41st Street and West Circle Drive.

The new shuttle lot will be built on two Mayo Clinic-owned parcels to the north of the existing Support Center lot. It is across West Circle Drive from a Hy-Vee grocery store. It is near the Douglas Trail and Epic Systems’ data center at 4710 West Circle Drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

This additional parking will add to the campus of the Support Center facility, which houses Mayo Clinic's Special Purpose Processor Development Group led by Dr. Barry Gilbert.

The SPPDG is an electronics research laboratory that works on a variety of electronic and computer projects, some under contract for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency or DARPA.

The 198,000-square-foot building was originally built by Western Digital as a development center, with a state-of-art clean room, though it was never occupied by the computer disk maker.

Mayo Clinic purchased the building in 2000 for $33 million. The SPPDG was soon moved out of downtown into the former Western Digital complex.