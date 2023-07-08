Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Mayo Clinic to build northwest shuttle parking lot to replace downtown space

Mayo Clinic filed plans this week to expand the surface parking lot on its Support Center Campus located at 4001 41st St. NW. The 640 additional spaces will offset a loss of downtown parking.

20230706_113612.jpg
Mayo Clinic filed plans this week to expand the surface parking lot on its Support Center Campus located at 4001 41st NW. The additional 640 additional spaces will offset a loss of downtown parking.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 9:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic is carving out a new shuttle parking lot in northwest Rochester to replace downtown spaces being lost to development.

Mayo Clinic filed plans this week to expand the surface parking lot on its Support Center campus located at 4001 41st NW.

“This project proposes 640 additional parking spaces to be used for Mayo Clinic's off-site shuttle system. This lot will create additional parking to offset a loss in parking capacity when construction begins on the West Transit Village and other downtown Rochester development projects,” according to a statement released by Mayo Clinic spokesperson Heather Carlson Kehren.

Read more from Jeff Kiger

Construction on the lot is expected to start this summer with the goal to have it open for use in the spring of 2024. No new access roads will be added, so it will be accessible via existing ones connecting to 41st Street and West Circle Drive.

The new shuttle lot will be built on two Mayo Clinic-owned parcels to the north of the existing Support Center lot. It is across West Circle Drive from a Hy-Vee grocery store. It is near the Douglas Trail and Epic Systems’ data center at 4710 West Circle Drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

This additional parking will add to the campus of the Support Center facility, which houses Mayo Clinic's Special Purpose Processor Development Group led by Dr. Barry Gilbert.

The SPPDG is an electronics research laboratory that works on a variety of electronic and computer projects, some under contract for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency or DARPA.

The 198,000-square-foot building was originally built by Western Digital as a development center, with a state-of-art clean room, though it was never occupied by the computer disk maker.

Mayo Clinic purchased the building in 2000 for $33 million. The SPPDG was soon moved out of downtown into the former Western Digital complex.

mayosupportshuttlelot.jpg
A map shows the location of an additional 640 parking space to be developed by Mayo Clinic on its Support Center Campus located at 4001 41st NW.
Contributed / Kimley Horn for Mayo Clinic
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What To Read Next
062023-Lakeview Drive Inn
Members Only
Business
Winona's Lakeview Drive Inn celebrates 85 years in business
2h ago
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Elba Tower GIF.gif
Members Only
Local
With a proposal to turn the Driftless into a national park shelved, what happens next?
3h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
Wildfire Smoke
Health
What causes ozone alerts in the Rochester area, and what are the health risks?
3h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


062923-Hugeback and Ferguson Cornhole Practice
Members Only
Sports
Southeastern Minnesota cornhole players Hugeback, Ferguson have taken game by storm
4h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
anders.06.jpg
Sports
Pine Island's Larson soaks in experience of playing in PGA Tour event
18h ago
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Nick Heimer
Local
Catching speeders: Post Bulletin reporter rides along with Olmsted County Sheriff's Office speed enforcement
19h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
070723-Pints & Ponies
Community
Photos: Slice of Life July 2023
22h ago
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II